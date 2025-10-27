Mackenzie Investments Announces October 2025 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the October 2025 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on November 3, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on November 10, 2025.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB $ 0.06375 55452P101 CA55452P1018 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB $ 0.08308 55454N104 CA55454N1042 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT $ 0.14702 55453X103 CA55453X1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Strategic Fixed Income ETF MKB $ 0.07463 55452R107 CA55452R1073 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB $ 0.05578 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB $ 0.25425 55452S105 CA55452S1056 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB $ 0.24883 55453K101 CA55453K1012 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG $ 0.31278 55455H106 CA55455H1064 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY $ 0.42201 55455K109 CA55455K1093 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL $ 0.42901 55455J102 CA55455J1021 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH $ 0.35327 55454J103 CA55455J1030 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB $ 0.15426 55454P109 CA55454P1099 Monthly TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB $ 0.25035 554557108 CA5545571088 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB $ 0.04980 554552208 CA5545522081 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH $ 0.11165 554564104 CA5545641048 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT $ 0.41168 55454Q107 CA55454Q1072 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF QLB $ 0.33491 55455N103 CA55455N1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB $ 0.08911 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Monthly Cboe Canada Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB $ 0.34278 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Monthly Cboe Canada Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP $ 0.30759 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Monthly Cboe Canada Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB $ 0.09199 554565101 CA5545651013 Monthly Cboe Canada Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB $ 0.07768 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Monthly Cboe Canada Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBA $ 0.07255 554554105 CA5545541057 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBB $ 0.08541 554540104 CA5545401047 Monthly TSX Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF MAAA $ 0.21184 554538108 CA5545381082 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF MHDU $ 0.00556 55454F101 CA55454F1018 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF MHDC $ 0.01284 554563106 CA5545631064 Monthly TSX

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $239 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $302 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

