Mackenzie Investments Announces October 2025 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Oct 27, 2025, 13:35 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the October 2025 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on November 3, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on November 10, 2025.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.06375

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.08308

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.14702

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Strategic Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$ 0.07463

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.05578

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.25425

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.24883

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.31278

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

$ 0.42201

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.42901

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.35327

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.15426

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.25035

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

$ 0.04980

554552208

CA5545522081

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

$ 0.11165

554564104

CA5545641048

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

$ 0.41168

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

QLB

$ 0.33491

55455N103

CA55455N1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.08911

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.34278

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.30759

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

$ 0.09199

554565101

CA5545651013

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

$ 0.07768

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBA

$ 0.07255

554554105

CA5545541057

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBB

$ 0.08541

554540104

CA5545401047

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF

MAAA

$ 0.21184

554538108

CA5545381082

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDU

$ 0.00556

55454F101

CA55454F1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDC

$ 0.01284

554563106

CA5545631064

Monthly

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $239 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $302 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

