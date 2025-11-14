Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Nov 14, 2025, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 14, 2025. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2025. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2025. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2025, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 14, 2025 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit ($)

NAVPU as at
October 14,
2025

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.00000

16.2804

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

0.00000

18.4446

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

16.1873

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Strategic Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.00000

19.5029

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

17.9928

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Cboe

Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF

MWMN

3.31702

55.0138

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Cboe

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

3.37275

39.2406

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

20.0742

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

107.0183

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

0.95416

180.5740

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.84821

185.1543

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

0.65376

270.0224

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

3.04707

217.2936

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00339

141.6470

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

0.00000

152.0842

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

0.00000

94.5140

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

0.00000

100.3321

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

0.00000

96.7333

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Cboe

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

0.00000

84.9189

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Cboe

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

87.1108

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

82.4773

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index
ETF

QEBL

0.00000

80.5719

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

80.2696

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

2.43799

48.1939

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

0.00000

33.6676

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.00000

117.3054

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

0.47607

161.9185

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.00000

88.5343

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S.Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

0.00000

82.3717

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

17.0538

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.10792

28.0453

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.34099

23.8385

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.31061

32.8002

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Cboe

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

0.00000

17.8627

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

Cboe

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

1.00311

32.3190

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Cboe

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00000

23.0255

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Cboe

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

0.00000

117.2913

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF

MCKG

1.33833

23.7221

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

QLB

0.22612

100.9938

CAD

55455N103

CA55455N1033

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

0.34981

50.4757

CAD

554564104

CA5545641048

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

0.00000

103.8764

CAD

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

TSX

Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF

MWLV

0.83754

25.6298

CAD

55453H108

CA55453H1082

TSX

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

0.18559

29.6890

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

TSX

Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF

MCLV

0.96193

26.0025

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

TSX

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

MGDV

0.00000

24.5641

CAD

554542100

CA5545421003

TSX

Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF

MULV

0.76098

23.4008

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

TSX

Mackenzie Global Equity ETF

MGQE

0.06536

27.1470

CAD

554546101

CA5545461017

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity ETF

MIQE

0.03093

25.8100

CAD

55456A100

CA55456A1003

TSX

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF

MORE

0.00000

29.1157

CAD

55454B100

CA55454B1004

TSX

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF

MNXT

0.42350

23.2729

CAD

554548107

CA5545481072

TSX

Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBA

0.00000

20.2133

CAD

554554105

CA5545541057

TSX

Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBB

0.00000

20.3945

CAD

554540104

CA5545401047

TSX

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF

MAAA

0.00000

50.1302

CAD

554538108

CA5545381082

TSX

Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 index ETF

QQQQ

0.00712

106.5133

CAD

554535104

CA5545351044

TSX

Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF

MALX

0.00000

20.6648

CAD

554536102

CA5545361027

TSX

Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDU

0.19642

20.6416

CAD

55454F101

CA55454F1018

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDC

0.07086

20.6868

CAD

554563106

CA5545631064

TSX

Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF

MDEF

0.04075

20.4350

CAD

55454C108

CA55454C1086

TSX

Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF

MCYC

0.08007

20.8672

CAD

554549105

CA5545491055

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at 
https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $242 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

English Media Inquiries, Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]

