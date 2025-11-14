TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 14, 2025. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2025. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2025. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2025, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 14, 2025 are as follows :

2025 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.00000 16.2804 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB 0.00000 18.4446 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 16.1873 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Strategic Fixed Income ETF MKB 0.00000 19.5029 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 17.9928 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Cboe Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN 3.31702 55.0138 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Cboe Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG 3.37275 39.2406 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB 0.00000 20.0742 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 0.00000 107.0183 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE 0.95416 180.5740 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN 0.84821 185.1543 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 0.65376 270.0224 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 3.04707 217.2936 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX 0.00339 141.6470 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH 0.00000 152.0842 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB 0.00000 94.5140 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.00000 100.3321 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB 0.00000 96.7333 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Cboe Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP 0.00000 84.9189 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Cboe Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 87.1108 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 82.4773 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index

ETF QEBL 0.00000 80.5719 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 80.2696 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index

ETF WSRI 2.43799 48.1939 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD 0.00000 33.6676 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.00000 117.3054 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 0.47607 161.9185 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.00000 88.5343 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S.Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 0.00000 82.3717 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 17.0538 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.10792 28.0453 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.34099 23.8385 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.31061 32.8002 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Cboe Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB 0.00000 17.8627 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 Cboe Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR 1.00311 32.3190 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Cboe Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00000 23.0255 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Cboe Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE 0.00000 117.2913 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF MCKG 1.33833 23.7221 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF QLB 0.22612 100.9938 CAD 55455N103 CA55455N1033 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH 0.34981 50.4757 CAD 554564104 CA5545641048 TSX Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT 0.00000 103.8764 CAD 55454Q107 CA55454Q1072 TSX Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF MWLV 0.83754 25.6298 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 TSX Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT 0.18559 29.6890 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 TSX Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF MCLV 0.96193 26.0025 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 TSX Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV 0.00000 24.5641 CAD 554542100 CA5545421003 TSX Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF MULV 0.76098 23.4008 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 TSX Mackenzie Global Equity ETF MGQE 0.06536 27.1470 CAD 554546101 CA5545461017 TSX Mackenzie International Equity ETF MIQE 0.03093 25.8100 CAD 55456A100 CA55456A1003 TSX Mackenzie Core Resources ETF MORE 0.00000 29.1157 CAD 55454B100 CA55454B1004 TSX Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF MNXT 0.42350 23.2729 CAD 554548107 CA5545481072 TSX Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBA 0.00000 20.2133 CAD 554554105 CA5545541057 TSX Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBB 0.00000 20.3945 CAD 554540104 CA5545401047 TSX Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF MAAA 0.00000 50.1302 CAD 554538108 CA5545381082 TSX Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 index ETF QQQQ 0.00712 106.5133 CAD 554535104 CA5545351044 TSX Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF MALX 0.00000 20.6648 CAD 554536102 CA5545361027 TSX Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF MHDU 0.19642 20.6416 CAD 55454F101 CA55454F1018 TSX Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF MHDC 0.07086 20.6868 CAD 554563106 CA5545631064 TSX Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF MDEF 0.04075 20.4350 CAD 55454C108 CA55454C1086 TSX Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF MCYC 0.08007 20.8672 CAD 554549105 CA5545491055 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at

https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $242 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

