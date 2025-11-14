Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
Nov 14, 2025, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 14, 2025. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.
These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2025. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2025. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2025, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.
Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 14, 2025 are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Estimated
|
NAVPU as at
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
0.00000
|
16.2804
|
CAD
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
0.00000
|
18.4446
|
CAD
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|
MFT
|
0.00000
|
16.1873
|
CAD
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|
MKB
|
0.00000
|
19.5029
|
CAD
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
0.00000
|
17.9928
|
CAD
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF
|
MWMN
|
3.31702
|
55.0138
|
CAD
|
55455C206
|
CA55455C2067
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
|
MIVG
|
3.37275
|
39.2406
|
CAD
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
0.00000
|
20.0742
|
CAD
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
|
QCH
|
0.00000
|
107.0183
|
CAD
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QCE
|
0.95416
|
180.5740
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN
|
0.84821
|
185.1543
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QUU
|
0.65376
|
270.0224
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QAH
|
3.04707
|
217.2936
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
|
QDX
|
0.00339
|
141.6470
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXH
|
0.00000
|
152.0842
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
0.00000
|
94.5140
|
CAD
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
0.00000
|
100.3321
|
CAD
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
0.00000
|
96.7333
|
CAD
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
0.00000
|
84.9189
|
CAD
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-
|
QUIG
|
0.00000
|
87.1108
|
CAD
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QHY
|
0.00000
|
82.4773
|
CAD
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index
|
QEBL
|
0.00000
|
80.5719
|
CAD
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
0.00000
|
80.2696
|
CAD
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index
|
WSRI
|
2.43799
|
48.1939
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRD
|
0.00000
|
33.6676
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
|
QRET
|
0.00000
|
117.3054
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
0.47607
|
161.9185
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
0.00000
|
88.5343
|
CAD
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S.Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUB
|
0.00000
|
82.3717
|
CAD
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
0.00000
|
17.0538
|
CAD
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
0.10792
|
28.0453
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
0.34099
|
23.8385
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
0.31061
|
32.8002
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF
|
MGSB
|
0.00000
|
17.8627
|
CAD
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
|
WSHR
|
1.00311
|
32.3190
|
CAD
|
94701W104
|
CA94701W1041
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
WSGB
|
0.00000
|
23.0255
|
CAD
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
QEE
|
0.00000
|
117.2913
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF
|
MCKG
|
1.33833
|
23.7221
|
CAD
|
55452V108
|
CA55452V1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QLB
|
0.22612
|
100.9938
|
CAD
|
55455N103
|
CA55455N1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF
|
QASH
|
0.34981
|
50.4757
|
CAD
|
554564104
|
CA5545641048
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QTLT
|
0.00000
|
103.8764
|
CAD
|
55454Q107
|
CA55454Q1072
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF
|
MWLV
|
0.83754
|
25.6298
|
CAD
|
55453H108
|
CA55453H1082
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF
|
MEQT
|
0.18559
|
29.6890
|
CAD
|
55452A104
|
CA55452A1049
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF
|
MCLV
|
0.96193
|
26.0025
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF
|
MGDV
|
0.00000
|
24.5641
|
CAD
|
554542100
|
CA5545421003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF
|
MULV
|
0.76098
|
23.4008
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Equity ETF
|
MGQE
|
0.06536
|
27.1470
|
CAD
|
554546101
|
CA5545461017
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity ETF
|
MIQE
|
0.03093
|
25.8100
|
CAD
|
55456A100
|
CA55456A1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Resources ETF
|
MORE
|
0.00000
|
29.1157
|
CAD
|
55454B100
|
CA55454B1004
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF
|
MNXT
|
0.42350
|
23.2729
|
CAD
|
554548107
|
CA5545481072
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF
|
MTBA
|
0.00000
|
20.2133
|
CAD
|
554554105
|
CA5545541057
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF
|
MTBB
|
0.00000
|
20.3945
|
CAD
|
554540104
|
CA5545401047
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF
|
MAAA
|
0.00000
|
50.1302
|
CAD
|
554538108
|
CA5545381082
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 index ETF
|
QQQQ
|
0.00712
|
106.5133
|
CAD
|
554535104
|
CA5545351044
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF
|
MALX
|
0.00000
|
20.6648
|
CAD
|
554536102
|
CA5545361027
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF
|
MHDU
|
0.19642
|
20.6416
|
CAD
|
55454F101
|
CA55454F1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF
|
MHDC
|
0.07086
|
20.6868
|
CAD
|
554563106
|
CA5545631064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF
|
MDEF
|
0.04075
|
20.4350
|
CAD
|
55454C108
|
CA55454C1086
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF
|
MCYC
|
0.08007
|
20.8672
|
CAD
|
554549105
|
CA5545491055
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at
https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $242 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
English Media Inquiries, Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]
