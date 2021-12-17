TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (TSX: MKZ.UN) (CUSIP 554905109) has estimated a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Rate per unit*: $0.095 Payable Date: January 21, 2022 Record Date: December 31, 2021 Period of income: January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

*The final distribution will be released on January 14, 2022.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $205 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

