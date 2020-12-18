Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership announces estimate of distribution of partnership income Français
Dec 18, 2020, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (TSX: MKZ-UN) (CUSIP 554905109) has estimated a distribution of partnership income as follows:
|
Rate per unit*:
|
$0.086
|
Payable Date:
|
January 22, 2021
|
Record Date:
|
December 31, 2020
|
Period of income:
|
January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020
*The final distribution will be released on January 15, 2021.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments, 647-983-4963, [email protected]