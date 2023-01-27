TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that seven of its mutual funds and exchange traded funds ("ETFs") have been recognized with 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards. These are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the calendar year.

"It's an honour to have so many of our funds recognized by Fundata for their strong performance over the last year," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "I'd like to thank our talented group of investment management professionals for their ongoing commitment to providing investors with innovative solutions that deliver strong performance."

Mackenzie won awards for the following funds:

Fund Category Fund Management Team Mutual Funds Mackenzie Canadian Equity

Fund Canadian Equity Mackenzie North American

Equities Team: William Aldridge Mackenzie Global Resource

Fund II Natural Resources Equity Mackenzie Resources Team: Benoit Gervais and Onno Rutten Mackenzie Greenchip Global

Environmental All Cap Fund (winner 2nd consecutive year) Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Mackenzie Greenchip Team: John A. Cooke and Gregory

Payne Mackenzie Greenchip Global

Environmental All Cap Fund RI Equity Mackenzie Greenchip Team: John A. Cooke and Gregory

Payne ETFs Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI

300 Index ETF (QCH) (winner 2nd consecutive year) Greater China Equity Lawrence Llaguno and Charles

Murray Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian

Fixed Income ETF (MKB) (winner 4th consecutive year) Canadian Fixed Income Konstantin Boehmer, Dan

Cooper, Steve Locke, Movin

Mokbel and Felix Wong Mackenzie International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QDXH) International Equity Lawrence Llaguno and Charles

Murray Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) (QTIP) (winner 2nd consecutive year) Global Fixed Income Konstantin Boehmer, Steve

Locke and Felix Wong

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $186.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity category out of a total of 371 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: -3.1% (1 year), 8.5% (3 years), 6.3% (5 years), 7.3% (10 years) and 9.0% (since inception- January 2009).

Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Natural Resources Equity category out of a total of 71 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 16.5% (1 year), 20.0 (3 years), 10.8 (5 years), 6.8% (10 years) and 5.8% (since inception- May 2002).

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Small/Mid Cap Equity category out of a total of 127 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: -5.5% (1 year), 15.8% (3 years), and 18.2% (since inception- October 2018).

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the RI Equity category out of a total of 424 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: -5.5% (1 year), 15.8% (3 years), and 18.2% (since inception- October 2018).

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF (QCH) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Greater China Equity category out of a total of 38 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2022 is as follows: -21.2% (1 year), 2.0% (3 years) and -0.1% (since inception- February 2018).

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of a total of 311 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2022 is as follows: -11.2% (1 year), -1.3% (3 years), 0.8% (5 years), and 1.3% (since inception- April 2016).

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QDXH) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the International Equity category out of a total of 399 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2022 is as follows: -5.9% (1 year), 3.6% (3 years) and 3.7% (since inception- January 2018).

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QTIP) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income category out of a total of 286 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2022 is as follows: -12.4% (1 year), 0.7% (3 years) and 1.6% (since inception- January 2018).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns as of December 31, 2022, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Lara Berguglia, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-994-2382, [email protected]