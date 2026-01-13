Mackenzie Global Value Fund and Mackenzie US Mid Cap Value Fund leverage value investing strategies to help investors diversify portfolios

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of the Mackenzie Global Value Fund and the Mackenzie US Mid Cap Value Fund, both sub-advised by Barrow Hanley Global Investors ("Barrow Hanley"). The Mackenzie Global Value Fund and the Mackenzie US Mid Cap Value Fund are designed to provide investors with disciplined exposure to value-oriented investment strategies in global equities and U.S. mid-cap markets, respectively, leveraging Barrow Hanley's dedicated value team and their decades of institutional investing expertise.

Mackenzie Global Value Fund

The Mackenzie Global Value Fund helps investors pursue long-term growth through a disciplined, value-oriented approach to global equity investing. The Fund aims to uncover attractive opportunities often missed by conventional investment strategies by tapping into a broad range of companies across both developed and emerging markets.

"We are excited to partner with Barrow Hanley, a firm with over four decades of experience investing with a traditional value philosophy and disciplined process. This Fund offers investors exposure to stocks the Barrow Hanley team feel are trading below their intrinsic value with clearly identified upside drivers," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "It's an attractive option for those seeking to balance portfolios which have tilted toward high-growth, high-valuation equities, or those who believe in building long-term wealth by investing in undervalued companies."

Mackenzie US Mid Cap Value Fund

The Mackenzie US Mid Cap Value Fund targets the often-overlooked mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity market, capturing investible opportunities from companies typically underfollowed by mainstream analysts. The Fund seeks to uncover inefficiencies and capitalize on mispriced assets using rigorous research and proven valuation principles.

"By targeting businesses with strong fundamentals, solid balance sheets, strong corporate governance and attractive valuations, the Mackenzie US Mid Cap Value Fund aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $310 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]