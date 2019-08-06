Mackenzie Investments Reduces Management Fees for Investors on 13 Mutual Funds
Aug 06, 2019, 13:21 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments reinforced its commitment to deliver greater value to investors by reducing management fees on 13 of its mutual funds by 5 to 15 basis points.
"We continue to put the focus on the needs of the investor and their financial success," said Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Investments. "Reducing the fees on these funds supports our ongoing commitment to providing competitive, simplified and transparent pricing, enabling our clients to keep more money in their portfolios."
Effective August 2, 2019, improved pricing will apply to investors holding any of the following funds:
|
Mackenzie
|
Current Management Fee
|
New Management Fee
|
Series
|
Series
A*
|
Series
|
Series
FB*
|
Series
SC*
|
Series
D
|
Series
|
Series
A*
|
Series
|
Series
FB*
|
Series
SC*
|
Series
D
|
Mackenzie ETF Portfolios
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.40%
|
1.45%
|
1.40%
|
0.45%
|
-
|
0.70%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.40%
|
1.45%
|
1.40%
|
0.45%
|
-
|
0.70%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.40%
|
1.45%
|
1.40%
|
0.45%
|
-
|
0.65%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.50%
|
1.30%
|
1.25%
|
0.55%
|
-
|
0.80%
|
0.40%
|
1.20%
|
1.15%
|
0.45%
|
-
|
0.70%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.45%
|
1.50%
|
1.45%
|
0.50%
|
-
|
0.75%
|
Mackenzie funds sub-advised by TOBAM
|
Mackenzie
|
0.50%
|
1.60%
|
1.50%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.45%
|
1.50%
|
1.45%
|
0.50%
|
-
|
0.75%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.50%
|
1.55%
|
1.50%
|
0.55%
|
-
|
0.80%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.50%
|
1.55%
|
1.50%
|
0.55%
|
-
|
0.80%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.50%
|
1.55%
|
1.50%
|
0.55%
|
-
|
0.80%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.50%
|
1.55%
|
1.50%
|
0.55%
|
-
|
0.80%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.55%
|
1.60%
|
1.55%
|
0.60%
|
-
|
0.85%
|
0.45%
|
1.50%
|
1.45%
|
0.50%
|
-
|
0.75%
|
Mackenzie Fixed Income funds
|
Mackenzie
|
0.50%
|
1.40%
|
1.00%
|
0.60%
|
1.10%
|
0.85%
|
0.40%
|
1.25%
|
0.90%
|
0.55%
|
1.05%
|
0.80%
|
Mackenzie
|
0.50%
|
1.20%
|
0.75%
|
0.55%
|
0.80%
|
0.80%
|
0.35%
|
1.05%
|
0.60%
|
0.50%
|
0.75%
|
0.75%
*Series F includes Series F5, F8, PWFB, PWFB5, PWX, PWX5. Series A includes Series AR, T5, T8. Series PW includes Series PWR, PWT5, PWT8. Series FB includes Series FB5. Series SC includes Series S5.
Series includes all fixed rate distribution series equivalents. No changes to administration fees or trailing commissions where applicable.
**Mackenzie Canadian Money Market Fund Series FB will also be reducing its management fee from 0.60% to 0.50%
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With approximately $139 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management as of July 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com
