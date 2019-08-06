Mackenzie Investments Reduces Management Fees for Investors on 13 Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments reinforced its commitment to deliver greater value to investors by reducing management fees on 13 of its mutual funds by 5 to 15 basis points.

"We continue to put the focus on the needs of the investor and their financial success," said Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Investments. "Reducing the fees on these funds supports our ongoing commitment to providing competitive, simplified and transparent pricing, enabling our clients to keep more money in their portfolios."

Effective August 2, 2019, improved pricing will apply to investors holding any of the following funds:

Mackenzie

Mutual

Funds** Current Management Fee New Management Fee Series

F* Series A* Series

PW* Series FB* Series SC* Series D Series

F* Series A* Series

PW* Series FB* Series SC* Series D Mackenzie ETF Portfolios

Mackenzie

Balanced ETF

Portfolio 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.40% 1.45% 1.40% 0.45% - 0.70% Mackenzie

Conservative

ETF Portfolio 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.40% 1.45% 1.40% 0.45% - 0.70% Mackenzie

Moderate

Growth ETF

Portfolio 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.40% 1.45% 1.40% 0.45% - 0.65% Mackenzie

Conservative

Income ETF

Portfolio 0.50% 1.30% 1.25% 0.55% - 0.80% 0.40% 1.20% 1.15% 0.45% - 0.70% Mackenzie

Growth ETF

Portfolio 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.45% 1.50% 1.45% 0.50% - 0.75% Mackenzie funds sub-advised by TOBAM

Mackenzie

High

Diversification

Canadian

Equity Class 0.50% 1.60% 1.50% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.45% 1.50% 1.45% 0.50% - 0.75% Mackenzie

High

Diversification

Emerging

Markets

Equity Fund 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.50% 1.55% 1.50% 0.55% - 0.80% Mackenzie

High

Diversification

European

Equity Fund 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.50% 1.55% 1.50% 0.55% - 0.80% Mackenzie

High

Diversification

Global Equity

Fund 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.50% 1.55% 1.50% 0.55% - 0.80% Mackenzie

High

Diversification

International

Equity Fund 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.50% 1.55% 1.50% 0.55% - 0.80% Mackenzie

High

Diversification

US Equity

Fund 0.55% 1.60% 1.55% 0.60% - 0.85% 0.45% 1.50% 1.45% 0.50% - 0.75% Mackenzie Fixed Income funds

Mackenzie

Investment

Grade

Floating Rate

Fund 0.50% 1.40% 1.00% 0.60% 1.10% 0.85% 0.40% 1.25% 0.90% 0.55% 1.05% 0.80% Mackenzie

USD Ultra

Short Duration

Income Fund 0.50% 1.20% 0.75% 0.55% 0.80% 0.80% 0.35% 1.05% 0.60% 0.50% 0.75% 0.75%

*Series F includes Series F5, F8, PWFB, PWFB5, PWX, PWX5. Series A includes Series AR, T5, T8. Series PW includes Series PWR, PWT5, PWT8. Series FB includes Series FB5. Series SC includes Series S5.

Series includes all fixed rate distribution series equivalents. No changes to administration fees or trailing commissions where applicable.

**Mackenzie Canadian Money Market Fund Series FB will also be reducing its management fee from 0.60% to 0.50%

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

