Mackenzie Investments Reduces Management Fees for Investors on 13 Mutual Funds

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Aug 06, 2019, 13:21 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments reinforced its commitment to deliver greater value to investors by reducing management fees on 13 of its mutual funds by 5 to 15 basis points.

"We continue to put the focus on the needs of the investor and their financial success," said Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Investments. "Reducing the fees on these funds supports our ongoing commitment to providing competitive, simplified and transparent pricing, enabling our clients to keep more money in their portfolios."

Effective August 2, 2019, improved pricing will apply to investors holding any of the following funds:

Mackenzie
Mutual
Funds**

Current Management Fee

New Management Fee

Series
F*

Series

A*

Series
PW*

Series

FB*

Series

SC*

Series

D

Series
F*

Series

A*

Series
PW*

Series

FB*

Series

SC*

Series

D

Mackenzie ETF Portfolios

Mackenzie
Balanced ETF
Portfolio

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.40%

1.45%

1.40%

0.45%

-

0.70%

Mackenzie
Conservative
ETF Portfolio

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.40%

1.45%

1.40%

0.45%

-

0.70%

Mackenzie
Moderate
Growth ETF
Portfolio

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.40%

1.45%

1.40%

0.45%

-

0.65%

Mackenzie
Conservative
Income ETF
Portfolio

0.50%

1.30%

1.25%

0.55%

-

0.80%

0.40%

1.20%

1.15%

0.45%

-

0.70%

Mackenzie
Growth ETF
Portfolio

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.45%

1.50%

1.45%

0.50%

-

0.75%

Mackenzie funds sub-advised by TOBAM

Mackenzie
High
Diversification
Canadian
Equity Class

0.50%

1.60%

1.50%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.45%

1.50%

1.45%

0.50%

-

0.75%

Mackenzie
High
Diversification
Emerging
Markets
Equity Fund

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.50%

1.55%

1.50%

0.55%

-

0.80%

Mackenzie
High
Diversification
European
Equity Fund

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.50%

1.55%

1.50%

0.55%

-

0.80%

Mackenzie
High
Diversification
Global Equity
Fund

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.50%

1.55%

1.50%

0.55%

-

0.80%

Mackenzie
High
Diversification
International
Equity Fund

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.50%

1.55%

1.50%

0.55%

-

0.80%

Mackenzie
High
Diversification
US Equity
Fund

0.55%

1.60%

1.55%

0.60%

-

0.85%

0.45%

1.50%

1.45%

0.50%

-

0.75%

Mackenzie Fixed Income funds

Mackenzie
Investment
Grade
Floating Rate
Fund

0.50%

1.40%

1.00%

0.60%

1.10%

0.85%

0.40%

1.25%

0.90%

0.55%

1.05%

0.80%

Mackenzie
USD Ultra
Short Duration
Income Fund

0.50%

1.20%

0.75%

0.55%

0.80%

0.80%

0.35%

1.05%

0.60%

0.50%

0.75%

0.75%

*Series F includes Series F5, F8, PWFB, PWFB5, PWX, PWX5.  Series A includes Series AR, T5, T8.  Series PW includes Series PWR, PWT5, PWT8.  Series FB includes Series FB5.  Series SC includes Series S5.

Series includes all fixed rate distribution series equivalents. No changes to administration fees or trailing commissions where applicable.

**Mackenzie Canadian Money Market Fund Series FB will also be reducing its management fee from 0.60% to 0.50%

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With approximately $139 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management as of July 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

