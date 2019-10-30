Mackenzie Investments Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael Cooke, Senior Vice-President and Head of Exchange Traded Funds, Mackenzie Investments, joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF (QEBL). Founded in 1967, Mackenzie Investments is an investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. group of companies. QEBL commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on October 24, 2019.