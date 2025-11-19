Six charitable organizations selected for their commitment to advancing

women's financial empowerment in communities across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced the 2025 recipients of its Mackenzie Together Grant program.

Mackenzie Together Grants support Canadian charitable organizations working to advance the economic empowerment of women, girls and families through support services, education, mentorship and training. Mackenzie committed to providing $500,000 to the initiative since its announcement in 2022.

Now in its third year, the program received more than 100 applications from organizations across the country. A panel made up of a cross-section of Mackenzie leaders selected the six recipients, evaluating submissions based on their alignment with the Mackenzie Together Grant's objectives and the expected impact on their communities.

"Mackenzie is committed to fostering a more inclusive future, with a particular focus on the economic empowerment of women," said Luke Gould, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments. "This year we had a record number of organizations apply for a Mackenzie Together Grant and the quality of the submissions was truly impressive. I'd like to congratulate our 2025 recipients and thank them for their commitment to their communities. Our hope is that our support can help them make an even greater impact in the year ahead."

The 2025 Mackenzie Together Grant recipients are:

The Excel Empowerment Centre (TEEC) : a Winnipeg-based peacebuilding organization committed to empowering war-affected newcomer, immigrant and refugee women, children and girls through financial literacy education related to budgeting, basic taxes, fraud protection and other essential money management skills, while facilitating their integration into Canadian society. This is the second year that TEEC is receiving a Mackenzie Together Grant.

a Winnipeg-based peacebuilding organization committed to empowering war-affected newcomer, immigrant and refugee women, children and girls through financial literacy education related to budgeting, basic taxes, protection and other essential money management skills, while facilitating their integration into Canadian society. This is the second year that TEEC is receiving a Mackenzie Together Grant. Women and Children Precious Shelter : a community-rooted initiative based in Peel Region designed to support the economic empowerment of women, with a strong focus on Black, racialized, newcomer, low-income and single mothers, by aiming to address the systemic barriers that limit their financial independence through financial literacy and empowerment workshops and employment readiness supports.

: a community-rooted initiative based in Peel Region designed to support the economic empowerment of women, with a strong focus on Black, racialized, newcomer, low-income and single mothers, by aiming to address the systemic barriers that limit their financial independence through financial literacy and empowerment workshops and employment readiness supports. Shad : a program that inspires high school youth, mostly young women, through an immersive summer experience on 29 university campuses across Canada, equipping participants with the confidence, skills and networks needed to become leaders in Canada's future economy.

: a program that inspires high school youth, mostly young women, through an immersive summer experience on 29 university campuses across Canada, equipping participants with the confidence, skills and networks needed to become leaders in Canada's future economy. Black Canadian Women in Action : an organization based in Alberta and Saskatchewan, centred around empowering financially vulnerable newcomer women by fostering solutions to the unique challenges they face in achieving financial independence in Canada.

: an organization based in Alberta and Saskatchewan, centred around empowering financially vulnerable newcomer women by fostering solutions to the unique challenges they face in achieving financial independence in Canada. The Prosperity Project : a national initiative focused on expanding the Rosie Mentorship, a free, bilingual mentorship program focused exclusively on women's career advancement and economic independence, particularly for those from underrepresented groups.

: a national initiative focused on expanding the Rosie Mentorship, a free, bilingual mentorship program focused exclusively on women's career advancement and economic independence, particularly for those from underrepresented groups. Society for Canadian Women in Science & Technology (SCWIST) : a national organization centered on lifting up underrepresented women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields by providing them with the financial knowledge and tools needed to build long-term economic security. This is the second year that SCWIST is receiving a Mackenzie Together Grant.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $242 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

