The partnership's latest fund provides accredited investors an all-in-one, global private markets offering with deep investing credentials

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), in partnership with global private markets firm Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf"), announced the launch of the Mackenzie Northleaf Multi-Asset Private Markets Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund, available to accredited investors in Canada, is designed to enhance portfolio diversification through actively managed exposure to private equity, private credit and infrastructure.

The Fund offers simplified access to a diversified portfolio of mid-market private equity, private credit and infrastructure investments in a fund structure with significant advantages for individual Canadian investors relative to traditional institutional offerings. The Fund will target a 60/40 mix of growth and income opportunities and seeks to provide investors with the benefits of diversification, lower volatility and enhanced risk-adjusted returns that private markets have historically offered.

"With notable and continued growth expected across the private markets, the Mackenzie Northleaf Multi-Asset Private Markets Fund is a solution for investors looking to access private market asset classes through a single investment," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "Through our strategic partnership with Northleaf, advisors and investors gain an exciting opportunity to efficiently integrate private market exposure into portfolios."

"Northleaf is pleased to partner with Mackenzie to launch this innovative offering. The Fund reflects significant market research, including insight from sophisticated financial advisors on optimal ways to incorporate private assets into individual portfolios," said Nadim Vasanji, Managing Director, Northleaf. "This unique product provides individual Canadian investors with access to Northleaf's global institutional platform and the team's track record of generating strong, risk-adjusted returns through high-quality private equity, private credit and infrastructure investment opportunities."

For over 20 years, Northleaf has built a reputation as a trusted global private markets investor with a disciplined approach and focus on high-quality, mid-market companies and assets. Since 2020, Mackenzie and Northleaf have partnered to deliver five innovative funds that broaden access for Canadian advisors and their clients to diversified private equity, private credit and infrastructure strategies that aim to generate consistent, long-term performance.

For more information on the Mackenzie Northleaf partnership, please visit https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/privatemarkets .

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $239 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $302 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with US$30 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's 285-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Seoul and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information, please visit www.northleafcapital.com .

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a general solicitation, offer or invitation for any Northleaf managed product in the United States or in any other jurisdiction, and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.

