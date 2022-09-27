Sep 27, 2022, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2022 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on October 4, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on October 12, 2022.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
|
MGB
|
$0.07206
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained
|
MUB
|
$0.08508
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate
|
MFT
|
$0.07179
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
|
MKB
|
$0.04544
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short
|
MCSB
|
$0.04418
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QBB
|
$0.15502
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-
|
QSB
|
$0.14880
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Investment
|
QUIG
|
$0.20519
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield
|
QHY
|
$0.14219
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
|
QEBL
|
$0.26656
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
|
QEBH
|
$0.29441
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-
|
QDXB
|
$0.08825
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate
|
QUB
|
$0.16200
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed
|
MGAB
|
$0.05462
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High
|
MHYB
|
$0.06458
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Canadian All
|
QCB
|
$0.25662
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index
|
QTIP
|
$1.22478
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Global
|
MGSB
|
$0.06411
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Wealthsimple North
|
WSGB
|
$0.04300
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Monthly
|
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $188 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $247 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]
