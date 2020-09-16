Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2020 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Investments

Sep 16, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2020 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on September 22, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on September 29, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

$0.09026

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

$0.07217

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

$0.05732

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

$0.07604

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

$0.08218

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$0.80891

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$0.76369

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$0.42946

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$0.39115

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$0.47054

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$0.46315

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

$0.02145

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

$0.00821

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $173 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

