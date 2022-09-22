Mackenzie Investments Announces Risk Rating Changes for Select Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the risk ratings of select mutual funds, effective on or about September 29, 2022.

Mackenzie reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following Funds will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these Funds.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie North American Equity Fund1 Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Gold Bullion Fund Medium to High Medium

1 Effective on or about September 29, 2022, Mackenzie North American Equity Fund will be renamed "Mackenzie Bluewater North American Equity Fund".

