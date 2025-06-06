TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the results of a special meeting held Thursday, June 5, 2025, where investors approved a proposed investment objective change to the Mackenzie Cundill Canadian Balanced Fund (the "Fund").

Effective on or about June 27, 2025, the Fund's allocation range will be moved from its investment objectives to its investment strategies. The Fund's investment strategies will be revised to increase the maximum allocation to equity securities in the portfolio from 60–70 per cent to 60–90 per cent and decrease the minimum allocation to fixed income securities from 30–40 per cent to 10–40 per cent.

For more information on the proposed investment objective change announced March 5, 2025, please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Changes to Select Mutual Funds

