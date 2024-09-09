TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the results of special meetings held Friday, September 6, 2024, where investors approved a series of mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) mergers detailed below. The mergers are expected to be executed on or about September 27, 2024.

Mutual Fund Mergers

The following mutual fund mergers were approved:

Merging Fund To be merged into (Continuing Fund) Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index Fund Mackenzie World Low Volatility Fund Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index Fund Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index Fund Mackenzie World Low Volatility Fund

ETF Mergers

The following ETF mergers were approved:

Merging ETF To be merged into (Continuing ETF) Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Ex North America Index ETF (ticker: MXU) Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF (ticker: MWLV) Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ETF (ticker: MWD) Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF (ticker: MWLV) Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF (ticker: MEE) Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (ticker: QEE) Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF (ticker: MKC) Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF (ticker: MCLV) Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF (ticker: MUS) Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF (ticker: MULV)

For more information on the mergers, please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Mutual Fund and ETF Lineups

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

