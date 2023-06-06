TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the results of special meetings held Monday, June 5, 2023 where investors approved a series of fund terminations, listed below. These are intended to further streamline Mackenzie's product shelf. The terminations will be executed on or around June 16, 2023.

The following funds have been approved for termination:

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex NA Index Fund

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index Fund

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index Fund

For more information on the fund terminations please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to its Funds Lineup

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $263 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $196 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Kim Tran, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-217-1684, [email protected]