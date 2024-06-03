TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the results of special meetings held Friday, May 31, 2024 where investors approved the termination of the Mackenzie Credit Absolute Return Fund, in addition to the fund merger listed below. These are intended to further streamline Mackenzie's product shelf. The termination and merger are expected to be executed on or about October 11, 2024, as opposed to July 12, 2024, as originally proposed.

Existing Fund To be merged into (Continuing Fund) Mackenzie Multi-Strategy Absolute Return Fund Mackenzie Global Macro Fund

For more information on the fund termination and fund merger please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Further Streamline Product Shelf

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $198.9 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Valérie Dupuis, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-622-4843, [email protected]