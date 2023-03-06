TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its product shelf for investors and advisors, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced a series of fund mergers and proposed fund terminations.

The following mergers are expected to be implemented on or about June 16, 2023. No action is required by investors.

Existing Fund (Terminating Fund) To be merged into (Continuing Fund) Mackenzie Private Global Income Balanced Pool Mackenzie Global Strategic Income Fund Mackenzie Private Income Balanced Pool Mackenzie Strategic Income Fund

Further, Mackenzie announced the proposed termination of the following Funds:

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex NA Index Fund

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index Fund

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index Fund

Investors of record on or about April 17, 2023 will receive a notice of meeting prior to a special meeting of investors to be held on or about June 5, 2023. If approved, the liquidation and termination of funds is expected to be executed on or about June 16, 2023.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $193.8 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

