Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Investments

Dec 23, 2021, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2021 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on  December 10, 2021.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2021. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2021, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
December 15,
2021

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core
Plus Global Fixed
Income ETF

MGB

0.00000

19.2905

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie
Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

0.00000

20.3478

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

19.2501

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core
Plus Canadian
Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.00000

21.3534

CAD

 

55452R107

 

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index ETF

MKC

1.48497

30.0353

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification US
Index ETF

MUS

2.34813

36.8079

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Developed Europe
Index ETF

MEU

1.42889

24.2493

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed
Index ETF

MWD

1.66482

29.5620

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Emerging Markets
Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

27.2790

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed
ex North America
Index ETF

MXU

0.01681

23.4175

 

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

 

TSX

Mackenzie Global
High Yield Fixed
Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

19.8087

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global
Women's
Leadership ETF

MWMN

0.97549

44.5800

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

NEO

Mackenzie Portfolio
Completion ETF

MPCF

0.10789

20.1547

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy
Global Equity ETF

MIVG

1.86747

28.8271

CAD

 

55454E104

 

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income
ETF

MCSB

0.01206

20.0881

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China
A-Shares CSI 300 I
ndex ETF

QCH

0.15219

122.8460

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie
Canadian Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF

QCE

0.00000

126.4618

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Equity
Index ETF

QCN

1.74703

127.0330

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QUU

0.43507

175.6990

 

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

0.33872

137.1223

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QAH

9.76300

161.0798

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

108.2673

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

 

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXH

2.99171

113.7776

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF

QBB

0.00000

103.4960

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Short-
Term Bond Index
ETF

QSB

0.00000

100.5682

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian All
Corporate Bond
Index ETF

QCB

0.00000

102.4862

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie US
TIPS Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

0.45597

107.6428

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Mackenzie US
Investment Grade
Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

104.3541

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US
High Yield Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

92.4645

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie
Emerging Markets
Local Currency
Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.00000

85.6488

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie
Emerging Markets
Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

93.8653

 

CAD

55454J103

CA55454J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North
America Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

2.49239

 

35.5935

 

 

 

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed Markets
ex North America
Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRD

2.56572

31.5652

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed Markets
Real Estate Index
ETF

QRET

0.82720

130.5757

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Infrastructure Index
ETF

QINF

0.00000

113.1185

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable
Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.74638

22.8586

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable
Dividend Index ETF
(USD)

MDVD.U

0.58108

17.6993

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed ex-
North America
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXB

6.72657

98.7089

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S.
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUB

0.000000

96.1193

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Fixed Income
Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00723

19.2755

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie
Balanced Allocation
ETF

MBAL

0.27335

23.2833

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie
Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

0.28479

21.8255

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.25545

24.7598

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond
ETF

MGSB

0.09869

19.8335

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

NEO

Wealthsimple
Shariah World
Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.46971

28.7747

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $205 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

