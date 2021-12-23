TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2021 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on December 10, 2021.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2021. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2021, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

December 15,

2021 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core

Plus Global Fixed

Income ETF MGB 0.00000 19.2905 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie

Unconstrained

Bond ETF MUB 0.00000 20.3478 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating

Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 19.2501 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core

Plus Canadian

Fixed Income ETF MKB 0.00000 21.3534 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index ETF MKC 1.48497 30.0353 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification US

Index ETF MUS 2.34813 36.8079 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Developed Europe

Index ETF MEU 1.42889 24.2493 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

Index ETF MWD 1.66482 29.5620 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Emerging Markets

Index ETF MEE 0.00000 27.2790 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

ex North America

Index ETF MXU 0.01681 23.4175 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Global

High Yield Fixed

Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 19.8087 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 NEO Mackenzie Global

Women's

Leadership ETF MWMN 0.97549 44.5800 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 NEO Mackenzie Portfolio

Completion ETF MPCF 0.10789 20.1547 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy

Global Equity ETF MIVG 1.86747 28.8271 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Short

Term Fixed Income

ETF MCSB 0.01206 20.0881 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China

A-Shares CSI 300 I

ndex ETF QCH 0.15219 122.8460 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 NEO Mackenzie

Canadian Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF QCE 0.00000 126.4618 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Equity

Index ETF QCN 1.74703 127.0330 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QUU 0.43507 175.6990 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.33872 137.1223 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QAH 9.76300 161.0798 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF QDX 0.00000 108.2673 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXH 2.99171 113.7776 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie

Canadian

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF QBB 0.00000 103.4960 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Short-

Term Bond Index

ETF QSB 0.00000 100.5682 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie

Canadian All

Corporate Bond

Index ETF QCB 0.00000 102.4862 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO Mackenzie US

TIPS Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QTIP 0.45597 107.6428 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 NEO Mackenzie US

Investment Grade

Corporate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 104.3541 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US

High Yield Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QHY 0.00000 92.4645 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie

Emerging Markets

Local Currency

Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.00000 85.6488 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie

Emerging Markets

Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 93.8653 CAD 55454J103 CA55454J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North

America Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRI 2.49239 35.5935 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRD 2.56572 31.5652 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index

ETF QRET 0.82720 130.5757 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global

Infrastructure Index

ETF QINF 0.00000 113.1185 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.74638 22.8586 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF

(USD) MDVD.U 0.58108 17.6993 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie

Developed ex-

North America

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXB 6.72657 98.7089 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S.

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUB 0.000000 96.1193 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global

Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00723 19.2755 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie

Balanced Allocation

ETF MBAL 0.27335 23.2833 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie

Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON 0.28479 21.8255 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW 0.25545 24.7598 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Bond

ETF MGSB 0.09869 19.8335 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 NEO Wealthsimple

Shariah World

Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.46971 28.7747 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

