TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced additional information regarding the termination and redemption of USD Units of the exchange traded funds ("ETFs") listed below, previously announced on March 14, 2025.

The units of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (TSX: MDVD and MDVD.U) and the USD units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (TSX: QUU.U) were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 3, 2025. The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with the ETFs were determined on June 4, 2025 and are as follows:

ETF Name TSX Symbol Termination Proceeds per unit Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 28.132954 (CAD) Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 20.529585 (USD)

ETF Name TSX Symbol Redemption Proceeds per USD unit Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU.U 172.998396 (USD)

Each unitholder will receive the Termination Proceeds and Redemption Proceeds on a pro rata basis as shown in the table above and no further action is required by unitholders.

The Termination Proceeds and Redemption Proceeds will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") on or about June 9, 2025, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.

For more information on the termination and redemption of USD units of the above ETFs, please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Termination of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF and Redemption of USD Units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $213 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $269 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

