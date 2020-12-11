Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2020 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 15, 2020 and reflect forward looking information. The actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2020. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2020. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2020, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Estimated

year-end

reinvested

distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

November 13,

2020 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core

Plus Global Fixed

Income ETF MGB 0.37705 20.2605 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie

Unconstrained

Bond ETF MUB 0.11972 20.9826 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating

Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 18.7500 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core

Plus Canadian Fixed

Income ETF MKB 0.48653 22.1665 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index ETF MKC 0.00000 25.5184 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

US Index ETF MUS 1.04107 32.3065 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Developed

Europe Index ETF MEU 0.00000 23.2945 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

All World

Developed Index ETF MWD 0.00000 27.6681 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Emerging Markets

Index ETF MEE 0.00000 26.0318 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All World

Developed ex North America

Index ETF MXU 0.00000 23.5904 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Global

High Yield Fixed

Income ETF MHYB 0.03426 19.6250 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 NEO Mackenzie Global

Leadership Impact ETF MWMN 0.00000 38.0877 CAD 55455D105 CA55455D1050 NEO Mackenzie Portfolio

Completion ETF MPCF 0.00000 19.3830 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global

Equity ETF MIVG 0.00000 26.1278 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short Term Fixed

Income ETF MCSB 0.00000 20.5245 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares

CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 0.00000 116.0197 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 NEO Mackenzie Canadian Large

Cap Equity Index ETF QCE 0.00000 101.1654 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity

Index ETF QCN 0.22910 100.8801 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap

Equity Index ETF QUU 0.00000 137.0602 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap

Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.00000 104.2923 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap

Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 123.6475 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International

Equity Index ETF QDX 0.00000 97.3772 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International

Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH 0.00000 96.1704 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB 2.82307 108.3559 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.43841 103.6917 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

All Corporate Bond

Index ETF QCB 0.26305 106.4996 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP 1.95349 107.2454 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 NEO Mackenzie US Investment

Grade Corporate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 108.9116 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High

Yield Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 92.7603 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets

Local Currency

Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.00000 97.8842 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets

Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 97.7363 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North America

Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI 0.48346 28.2997 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple Developed

Markets ex North America

Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD 0.56519 28.5933 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets

Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.00000 108.4585 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure

Index ETF QINF 0.09847 107.5893 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.00000 20.3295 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.00000 15.4438 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie Developed

ex-North

America Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.15904 100.4395 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S.

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 0.24781 99.6387 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB 0.06097 20.0862 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced

Allocation ETF MBAL 0.06646 20.8725 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON 0.14120 20.5504 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW 0.04840 21.1949 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with over $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

