Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

Dec 11, 2020, 15:36 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2020 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 15, 2020 and reflect forward looking information. The actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2020. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2020. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2020, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
November 13,
2020

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core
Plus Global Fixed
Income ETF

MGB

0.37705

20.2605

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie
Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

0.11972

20.9826

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

18.7500

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core
Plus Canadian Fixed
Income ETF

MKB

0.48653

22.1665

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index ETF

MKC

0.00000

25.5184

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
US Index ETF

MUS

1.04107

32.3065

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Developed
Europe Index ETF

MEU

0.00000

23.2945

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
All World
Developed Index ETF

MWD

0.00000

27.6681

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Emerging Markets
Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

26.0318

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All World
Developed ex North America
Index ETF

MXU

0.00000

23.5904

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Global
High Yield Fixed
Income ETF

MHYB

0.03426

19.6250

CAD

 

55454M106

 

CA55454M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global
Leadership Impact ETF

MWMN

0.00000

38.0877

CAD

 

55455D105

 

CA55455D1050

NEO

Mackenzie Portfolio
Completion ETF

MPCF

0.00000

19.3830

CAD

 

55454D106

 

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global
Equity ETF

MIVG

0.00000

26.1278

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short Term Fixed
Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

20.5245

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares
CSI 300 Index ETF

 

QCH

0.00000

116.0197

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian Large
Cap Equity Index ETF

 

QCE

0.00000

101.1654

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity
Index ETF

 

QCN

0.22910

100.8801

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap
Equity Index ETF

 

QUU

0.00000

137.0602

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap
Equity Index ETF (USD)

 

QUU.U

0.00000

104.2923

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap
Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

123.6475

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

97.3772

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

0.00000

96.1704

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

2.82307

108.3559

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

0.43841

103.6917

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
All Corporate Bond
Index ETF

QCB

0.26305

106.4996

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

1.95349

107.2454

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Mackenzie US Investment
Grade Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

108.9116

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High
Yield Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

92.7603

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets
Local Currency
Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.00000

97.8842

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets
Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

97.7363

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North America
Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

0.48346

28.2997

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed
Markets ex North America
Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

0.56519

28.5933

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets
Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.00000

108.4585

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure
Index ETF

QINF

0.09847

107.5893

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable
Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.00000

20.3295

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable
Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.00000

15.4438

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie Developed
ex-North
America Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.15904

100.4395

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S.
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

0.24781

99.6387

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income
Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.06097

20.0862

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced
Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.06646

20.8725

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

0.14120

20.5504

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.04840

21.1949

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with over $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments, 647-983-4963, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Investments