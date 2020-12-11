Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
Dec 11, 2020, 15:36 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2020 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 15, 2020 and reflect forward looking information. The actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.
These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2020. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2020. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2020, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.
Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Estimated
|
NAVPU as at
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core
|
MGB
|
0.37705
|
20.2605
|
CAD
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MUB
|
0.11972
|
20.9826
|
CAD
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating
|
MFT
|
0.00000
|
18.7500
|
CAD
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core
|
MKB
|
0.48653
|
22.1665
|
CAD
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MKC
|
0.00000
|
25.5184
|
CAD
|
55453L109
|
CA55453L1094
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MUS
|
1.04107
|
32.3065
|
CAD
|
55453M107
|
CA55453M1077
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MEU
|
0.00000
|
23.2945
|
CAD
|
55453P100
|
CA55453P1009
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MWD
|
0.00000
|
27.6681
|
CAD
|
55453N105
|
CA55453N1050
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MEE
|
0.00000
|
26.0318
|
CAD
|
55453Q108
|
CA55453Q1081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum
|
MXU
|
0.00000
|
23.5904
|
CAD
|
55454L108
|
CA55454L1085
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global
|
MHYB
|
0.03426
|
19.6250
|
CAD
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Global
|
MWMN
|
0.00000
|
38.0877
|
CAD
|
55455D105
|
CA55455D1050
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Portfolio
|
MPCF
|
0.00000
|
19.3830
|
CAD
|
55454D106
|
CA55454D1069
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global
|
MIVG
|
0.00000
|
26.1278
|
CAD
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
MCSB
|
0.00000
|
20.5245
|
CAD
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie China A-Shares
|
QCH
|
0.00000
|
116.0197
|
CAD
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large
|
QCE
|
0.00000
|
101.1654
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity
|
QCN
|
0.22910
|
100.8801
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap
|
QUU
|
0.00000
|
137.0602
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap
|
QUU.U
|
0.00000
|
104.2923
|
USD
|
55454T200
|
CA55454T2002
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap
|
QAH
|
0.00000
|
123.6475
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International
|
QDX
|
0.00000
|
97.3772
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International
|
QDXH
|
0.00000
|
96.1704
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QBB
|
2.82307
|
108.3559
|
CAD
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QSB
|
0.43841
|
103.6917
|
CAD
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QCB
|
0.26305
|
106.4996
|
CAD
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index
|
QTIP
|
1.95349
|
107.2454
|
CAD
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US Investment
|
QUIG
|
0.00000
|
108.9116
|
CAD
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High
|
QHY
|
0.00000
|
92.7603
|
CAD
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
|
QEBL
|
0.00000
|
97.8842
|
CAD
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets
|
QEBH
|
0.00000
|
97.7363
|
CAD
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North America
|
WSRI
|
0.48346
|
28.2997
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Developed
|
WSRD
|
0.56519
|
28.5933
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets
|
QRET
|
0.00000
|
108.4585
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure
|
QINF
|
0.09847
|
107.5893
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable
|
MDVD
|
0.00000
|
20.3295
|
CAD
|
554569103
|
CA5545691035
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable
|
MDVD.U
|
0.00000
|
15.4438
|
USD
|
554569202
|
CA5545692025
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed
|
QDXB
|
0.15904
|
100.4395
|
CAD
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S.
|
QUB
|
0.24781
|
99.6387
|
CAD
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income
|
MGAB
|
0.06097
|
20.0862
|
CAD
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced
|
MBAL
|
0.06646
|
20.8725
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative
|
MCON
|
0.14120
|
20.5504
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth
|
MGRW
|
0.04840
|
21.1949
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with over $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
