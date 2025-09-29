TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the management fee of Mackenzie Gold Bullion Fund, changes to the trailer fee of certain series of Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund and a risk rating change to Mackenzie Ivy European Fund.

In addition, Series A, T5, T8, PW, PWT5 and PWT8 of Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund will be closed to any new investments, effective on or about October 2, 2025. Investors that hold these securities as of this date and continue to hold those securities are permitted to make additional purchases. On or about October 2, 2025, Mackenzie will be launching Series AV, TV5, TV8, PV, PV5 and PV8 of Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund for purchase by new investors. Series AV, TV5 and TV8 will have a management fee of 1.75%, while Series PV, PV5 and PV8 will have a management fee of 1.70%.

Management Fee Changes

To deliver improved pricing to investors, Mackenzie is reducing the management fees for certain series of Mackenzie Gold Bullion Fund by 20 basis points, as outlined below. The changes will be effective on or about September 29, 2025.

Fund Name Series Current Management Fee New Management Fee Mackenzie Gold Bullion

Fund A 1.75 % 1.55 % D 0.75 % 0.55 % F 0.70 % 0.50 % FB 0.75 % 0.55 % PW 1.70 % 1.50 % PWX 0.70 % 0.50 % PWFB 0.70 % 0.50 % LB 1.75 % 1.55 % LW 1.70 % 1.50 % LF 0.70 % 0.50 %

Trailer Fee Changes

Effective on or about October 2, 2025, the trailer fee for the sales charge purchase option and redemption charge purchase option of Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund will increase as outlined below.

Fund Name Series Current Trailer

Fee (SCS purchase

option) New Trailer

Fee (SCS

purchase

option) Current

Trailer Fee

(RCS

purchase

option) New Trailer

Fee (RCS

purchase

option) Mackenzie Ivy

Canadian

Balanced Fund A 0.50 % 1.00 % 0.25 % 0.50 % PW 0.50 % 1.00 % - - T5 0.50 % 1.00 % 0.25 % 0.50 % T8 0.50 % 1.00 % 0.25 % 0.50 % PWT5 0.50 % 1.00 % - - PWT8 0.50 % 1.00 % - -

Risk Rating Change

Mackenzie reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of Mackenzie Ivy European Fund has changed as outlined below. The change will be effective September 29, 2025.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie Ivy European Fund Medium Low to Medium

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $231 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $292 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

