Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

News provided by

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Dec 23, 2025, 11:33 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2025 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 14, 2025. 

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2025. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2025, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Final year-end reinvested distribution per unit ($)

NAVPU as at
December 15, 2025

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.01212

16.13421

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

0.00841

18.22850

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.02263

15.97471

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Strategic Fixed
Income ETF

MKB

0.00936

19.19797

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Global
High Yield Fixed
Income ETF

MHYB

0.01991

17.88532

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Cboe

Mackenzie Global
Women's Leadership
ETF

MWMN

9.41920

56.28997

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Cboe

Mackenzie Ivy Global
Equity ETF

MIVG

3.46160

39.38569

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short Term Fixed
Income ETF

MCSB

0.00471

19.95698

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-
Shares CSI 300
Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

107.00344

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QCE

0.99287

188.44376

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.59931

192.88526

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF

QUU

1.24395

271.41657

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

1.86939

222.11163

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF

QDX

0.00260

145.81867

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXH

0.00000

157.49218

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF

QBB

0.02263

93.33836

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond
Index ETF

QSB

0.01789

99.78704

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
All Corporate Bond
Index ETF

QCB

0.03325

95.81759

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Cboe

Mackenzie US TIPS
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QTIP

0.02461

83.43377

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Cboe

Mackenzie US
Investment Grade
Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUIG

0.06018

85.73457

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High
Yield Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

82.18645

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local
Currency Bond Index
ETF

QEBL

0.00553

79.17632

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.04582

80.96365

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North
America Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

3.25788

48.87267

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed Markets
ex North America
Socially Responsible
Index ETF

WSRD

0.01811

34.25474

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed Markets
Real Estate Index
ETF

QRET

0.17717

115.72320

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

3.44824

156.35042

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.00000

87.73818

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

0.05996

81.38120

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

16.96062

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.20871

28.29990

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.38364

23.94005

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.38523

33.25494

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Cboe

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond
ETF

MGSB

0.00912

17.62871

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

Cboe

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.96509

32.24708

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Cboe

Wealthsimple North American Green
Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00919

22.72872

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Cboe

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index
ETF

QEE

0.09739

117.98812

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100
Index ETF

MCKG

1.07825

23.97032

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

QLB

0.37450

98.43715

CAD

55455N103

CA55455N1033

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

0.25490

50.34546

CAD

554564104

CA5545641048

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

0.03829

97.91618

CAD

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

TSX

Mackenzie GQE World Low Volatility ETF

MWLV

0.85861

25.53833

CAD

55453H108

CA55453H1082

TSX

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

0.20624

30.24071

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

TSX

Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF

MCLV

1.27253

27.09930

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

TSX

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

MGDV

0.25103

24.45860

CAD

554542100

CA5545421003

TSX

Mackenzie GQE US Low Volatility ETF

MULV

1.00199

23.07731

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

TSX

Mackenzie GQE Global Equity ETF

MGQE

0.19262

27.78671

CAD

554546101

CA5545461017

TSX

Mackenzie GQE International Equity ETF

MIQE

0.05558

26.79203

CAD

55456A100

CA55456A1003

TSX

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF

MORE

0.00000

31.73377

CAD

55454B100

CA55454B1004

TSX

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF

MNXT

0.37254

22.66334

CAD

554548107

CA5545481072

TSX

Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBA

0.00560

20.15510

CAD

554554105

CA5545541057

TSX

Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBB

0.00000

20.22719

CAD

554540104

CA5545401047

TSX

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF

MAAA

0.00000

49.95761

CAD

554538108

CA5545381082

TSX

Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 index ETF

QQQQ

1.14366

106.57391

CAD

554535104

CA5545351044

TSX

Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF

MALX

0.00000

21.42749

CAD

554536102

CA5545361027

TSX

Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDU

0.23277

20.70509

CAD

55454F101

CA55454F1018

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDC

0.28817

21.94937

CAD

554563106

CA5545631064

TSX

Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF

MDEF

0.03799

20.14793

CAD

55454C108

CA55454C1086

TSX

Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF

MCYC

0.66414

21.73404

CAD

554549105

CA5545491055

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $311 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Financial Corporation