TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2025 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 14, 2025.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2025. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2025, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Final year-end reinvested distribution per unit ($) NAVPU as at

December 15, 2025 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.01212 16.13421 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB 0.00841 18.22850 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating

Rate Income ETF MFT 0.02263 15.97471 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Strategic Fixed

Income ETF MKB 0.00936 19.19797 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Global

High Yield Fixed

Income ETF MHYB 0.01991 17.88532 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Cboe Mackenzie Global

Women's Leadership

ETF MWMN 9.41920 56.28997 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Cboe Mackenzie Ivy Global

Equity ETF MIVG 3.46160 39.38569 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short Term Fixed

Income ETF MCSB 0.00471 19.95698 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-

Shares CSI 300

Index ETF QCH 0.00000 107.00344 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QCE 0.99287 188.44376 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Equity Index ETF QCN 0.59931 192.88526 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF QUU 1.24395 271.41657 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 1.86939 222.11163 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF QDX 0.00260 145.81867 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXH 0.00000 157.49218 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF QBB 0.02263 93.33836 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short-Term Bond

Index ETF QSB 0.01789 99.78704 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

All Corporate Bond

Index ETF QCB 0.03325 95.81759 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Cboe Mackenzie US TIPS

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QTIP 0.02461 83.43377 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Cboe Mackenzie US

Investment Grade

Corporate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUIG 0.06018 85.73457 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High

Yield Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 82.18645 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local

Currency Bond Index

ETF QEBL 0.00553 79.17632 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.04582 80.96365 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North

America Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRI 3.25788 48.87267 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially Responsible

Index ETF WSRD 0.01811 34.25474 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index

ETF QRET 0.17717 115.72320 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 3.44824 156.35042 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.00000 87.73818 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 0.05996 81.38120 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 16.96062 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.20871 28.29990 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.38364 23.94005 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.38523 33.25494 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Cboe Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond

ETF MGSB 0.00912 17.62871 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 Cboe Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.96509 32.24708 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Cboe Wealthsimple North American Green

Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00919 22.72872 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Cboe Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index

ETF QEE 0.09739 117.98812 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100

Index ETF MCKG 1.07825 23.97032 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF QLB 0.37450 98.43715 CAD 55455N103 CA55455N1033 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH 0.25490 50.34546 CAD 554564104 CA5545641048 TSX Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT 0.03829 97.91618 CAD 55454Q107 CA55454Q1072 TSX Mackenzie GQE World Low Volatility ETF MWLV 0.85861 25.53833 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 TSX Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT 0.20624 30.24071 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 TSX Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF MCLV 1.27253 27.09930 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 TSX Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV 0.25103 24.45860 CAD 554542100 CA5545421003 TSX Mackenzie GQE US Low Volatility ETF MULV 1.00199 23.07731 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 TSX Mackenzie GQE Global Equity ETF MGQE 0.19262 27.78671 CAD 554546101 CA5545461017 TSX Mackenzie GQE International Equity ETF MIQE 0.05558 26.79203 CAD 55456A100 CA55456A1003 TSX Mackenzie Core Resources ETF MORE 0.00000 31.73377 CAD 55454B100 CA55454B1004 TSX Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF MNXT 0.37254 22.66334 CAD 554548107 CA5545481072 TSX Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBA 0.00560 20.15510 CAD 554554105 CA5545541057 TSX Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBB 0.00000 20.22719 CAD 554540104 CA5545401047 TSX Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF MAAA 0.00000 49.95761 CAD 554538108 CA5545381082 TSX Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 index ETF QQQQ 1.14366 106.57391 CAD 554535104 CA5545351044 TSX Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF MALX 0.00000 21.42749 CAD 554536102 CA5545361027 TSX Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF MHDU 0.23277 20.70509 CAD 55454F101 CA55454F1018 TSX Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF MHDC 0.28817 21.94937 CAD 554563106 CA5545631064 TSX Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF MDEF 0.03799 20.14793 CAD 55454C108 CA55454C1086 TSX Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF MCYC 0.66414 21.73404 CAD 554549105 CA5545491055 TSX

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $311 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

