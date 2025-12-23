Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
Dec 23, 2025, 11:33 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2025 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 14, 2025.
These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2025. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2025, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.
Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Final year-end reinvested distribution per unit ($)
|
NAVPU as at
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
0.01212
|
16.13421
|
CAD
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
0.00841
|
18.22850
|
CAD
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating
|
MFT
|
0.02263
|
15.97471
|
CAD
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MKB
|
0.00936
|
19.19797
|
CAD
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global
|
MHYB
|
0.01991
|
17.88532
|
CAD
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Global
|
MWMN
|
9.41920
|
56.28997
|
CAD
|
55455C206
|
CA55455C2067
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global
|
MIVG
|
3.46160
|
39.38569
|
CAD
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
MCSB
|
0.00471
|
19.95698
|
CAD
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie China A-
|
QCH
|
0.00000
|
107.00344
|
CAD
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QCE
|
0.99287
|
188.44376
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QCN
|
0.59931
|
192.88526
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large
|
QUU
|
1.24395
|
271.41657
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large
|
QAH
|
1.86939
|
222.11163
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
QDX
|
0.00260
|
145.81867
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
QDXH
|
0.00000
|
157.49218
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QBB
|
0.02263
|
93.33836
|
CAD
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QSB
|
0.01789
|
99.78704
|
CAD
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QCB
|
0.03325
|
95.81759
|
CAD
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US TIPS
|
QTIP
|
0.02461
|
83.43377
|
CAD
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US
|
QUIG
|
0.06018
|
85.73457
|
CAD
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High
|
QHY
|
0.00000
|
82.18645
|
CAD
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
|
QEBL
|
0.00553
|
79.17632
|
CAD
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
|
QEBH
|
0.04582
|
80.96365
|
CAD
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North
|
WSRI
|
3.25788
|
48.87267
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple
|
WSRD
|
0.01811
|
34.25474
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
QRET
|
0.17717
|
115.72320
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
3.44824
|
156.35042
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
0.00000
|
87.73818
|
CAD
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUB
|
0.05996
|
81.38120
|
CAD
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
0.00000
|
16.96062
|
CAD
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
0.20871
|
28.29990
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
0.38364
|
23.94005
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
0.38523
|
33.25494
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond
|
MGSB
|
0.00912
|
17.62871
|
CAD
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
|
WSHR
|
0.96509
|
32.24708
|
CAD
|
94701W104
|
CA94701W1041
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple North American Green
|
WSGB
|
0.00919
|
22.72872
|
CAD
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index
|
QEE
|
0.09739
|
117.98812
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100
|
MCKG
|
1.07825
|
23.97032
|
CAD
|
55452V108
|
CA55452V1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QLB
|
0.37450
|
98.43715
|
CAD
|
55455N103
|
CA55455N1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF
|
QASH
|
0.25490
|
50.34546
|
CAD
|
554564104
|
CA5545641048
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QTLT
|
0.03829
|
97.91618
|
CAD
|
55454Q107
|
CA55454Q1072
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE World Low Volatility ETF
|
MWLV
|
0.85861
|
25.53833
|
CAD
|
55453H108
|
CA55453H1082
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF
|
MEQT
|
0.20624
|
30.24071
|
CAD
|
55452A104
|
CA55452A1049
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF
|
MCLV
|
1.27253
|
27.09930
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF
|
MGDV
|
0.25103
|
24.45860
|
CAD
|
554542100
|
CA5545421003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE US Low Volatility ETF
|
MULV
|
1.00199
|
23.07731
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE Global Equity ETF
|
MGQE
|
0.19262
|
27.78671
|
CAD
|
554546101
|
CA5545461017
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE International Equity ETF
|
MIQE
|
0.05558
|
26.79203
|
CAD
|
55456A100
|
CA55456A1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Resources ETF
|
MORE
|
0.00000
|
31.73377
|
CAD
|
55454B100
|
CA55454B1004
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF
|
MNXT
|
0.37254
|
22.66334
|
CAD
|
554548107
|
CA5545481072
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF
|
MTBA
|
0.00560
|
20.15510
|
CAD
|
554554105
|
CA5545541057
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF
|
MTBB
|
0.00000
|
20.22719
|
CAD
|
554540104
|
CA5545401047
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF
|
MAAA
|
0.00000
|
49.95761
|
CAD
|
554538108
|
CA5545381082
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 index ETF
|
QQQQ
|
1.14366
|
106.57391
|
CAD
|
554535104
|
CA5545351044
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF
|
MALX
|
0.00000
|
21.42749
|
CAD
|
554536102
|
CA5545361027
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF
|
MHDU
|
0.23277
|
20.70509
|
CAD
|
55454F101
|
CA55454F1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF
|
MHDC
|
0.28817
|
21.94937
|
CAD
|
554563106
|
CA5545631064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF
|
MDEF
|
0.03799
|
20.14793
|
CAD
|
55454C108
|
CA55454C1086
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF
|
MCYC
|
0.66414
|
21.73404
|
CAD
|
554549105
|
CA5545491055
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $311 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
