TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced a change to its Multi-Asset Strategies Team (the "Team").

Todd Mattina, Senior Vice-President, Chief Economist and co-Lead of the Team has decided to leave Mackenzie, effective January 19, 2023, to pursue a new opportunity. Nelson Arruda, Senior Vice-President and co-Lead of the Team since 2019, will continue to lead the Team. There will be no changes to the Team's investment process.

"I'd like to thank Todd for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Steve Locke, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income & Multi-Asset Strategies, Mackenzie. "Under Nelson's leadership, our Multi-Asset Strategies Team of twenty investment professionals will continue to execute their rigorous investment process to manage the Team's funds under management. We will remain focused on delivering solutions that use traditional and alternative asset classes and strategies to address key investor needs."

As of January 19, 2023, Mr. Arruda and the Team will continue to manage the following funds:

Mackenzie ( including Laurentian Bank Series) Mackenzie FuturePath (PFSL Investments Canada) Symmetry Balanced Portfolio FuturePath Canadian Fixed Income Portfolio Symmetry Conservative Income Portfolio FuturePath Global Fixed Income Balanced Portfolio Symmetry Conservative Portfolio FuturePath Global Neutral Balanced Portfolio Symmetry Fixed Income Portfolio FuturePath Global Equity Balanced Portfolio Symmetry Growth Portfolio FuturePath Global Equity Portfolio Symmetry Equity Portfolio FuturePath Monthly Income Conservative Portfolio Symmetry Moderate Growth Portfolio FuturePath Monthly Income Balanced Portfolio Mackenzie Balanced ETF Portfolio FuturePath Monthly Income Growth Portfolio Mackenzie Conservative ETF Portfolio

Mackenzie Conservative Income ETF Portfolio

Mackenzie Growth ETF Portfolio

Mackenzie Moderate Growth ETF Portfolio

Mackenzie Monthly Income Balanced Portfolio

Mackenzie Monthly Income Conservative Portfolio

Mackenzie Monthly Income Growth Portfolio

Mackenzie Multi-Strategy Absolute Return Fund

Mackenzie Global Macro Fund

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF





In addition, Mr. Arruda and the Team will continue to provide asset allocation for Mackenzie's line-up of balanced funds and investment management services for institutional clients.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie is a leading investment management firm with $186.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022.

