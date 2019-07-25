Mackenzie Investments Announces Approval of Fund Mergers and Fund Investment Objectives Change

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments announced the results of special meetings held yesterday where investors approved two fund mergers that will streamline Mackenzie's product shelf and make it easier for investors to navigate:

Existing fund (terminating fund) To be merged into (continuing fund) Mackenzie Canadian Balanced Fund Mackenzie Strategic Income Fund Mackenzie US Strategic Income Fund Mackenzie Global Strategic Income Fund

The mergers will take effect on or about August 16, 2019.

Change to fund investment objectives and name

At the special meetings, investors also approved changes to the investment objectives of Mackenzie Canadian Resource Fund. On or about August 16, 2019 the fund's new investment objectives will take effect and the fund will be renamed Mackenzie Global Resource Fund.

For more information on the mergers and investment objective changes, please visit Mackenzieinvestments.com/2019mergers.

