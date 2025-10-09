Mackenzie GQE International Equity Fund offers investors diversified portfolio exposure beyond North America

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of the Mackenzie GQE International Equity Fund (the "Fund"), offering investors access to international sectors and industries that are underrepresented in North America. The Fund is managed by the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team (the "GQE Team").

The Fund is now offered in a mutual fund structure, complementing the existing Mackenzie GQE International Equity ETF (TSX: MIQE). With both options available, investors can access the vehicle that best fits their portfolios while accessing the same diversified exposure to developed markets beyond the U.S.-dominated global equity landscape. The Fund applies the GQE Team's holistic quantitative investment approach, which combines advanced data science with human insight to generate alpha while carefully managing risk.

"We're excited to offer Canadians access to more international opportunities at scale. The Mackenzie GQE International Equity Fund can play an important role in helping advisors and investors tap into the growth taking place in companies outside of North America," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $239 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $302 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

English Media Inquiries, Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Hiba Al Mondalek, 514-315-0951, [email protected]