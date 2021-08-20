TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie Investments" or "Mackenzie") and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. ("CLIML") announced that investors approved the proposed reorganization of the Canada Life series of Mackenzie Global Resource Fund (the "Fund") as outlined below.

As a result of the reorganization, investors who hold Canada Life series of the Fund will be transitioned, on a tax-deferred basis, to a corresponding and substantially similar mutual fund managed by CLIML.

This reorganization follows a larger set of transactions which occurred on December 31, 2020 whereby Mackenzie transitioned its responsibilities as manager and trustee of the Canada Life Mutual Funds (formerly the Quadrus Group of Funds) and the Canada Life Pathways Funds to CLIML. As a result of the Fund being offered under multiple prospectuses, the reorganization was scheduled at a later date.

Mackenzie Fund Canada Life Fund Reorganization Date Mackenzie Global Resource Fund Canada Life Global Resources Fund September 17, 2021

The changes outlined above will have no impact on Mackenzie series investors.

For more information on the reorganization, please refer to the management information circular dated July 19, 2021, which is available on the Mackenzie and Canada Life websites and at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Liz Kulyk, Canada Life, 204-391-8515, [email protected]