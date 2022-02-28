MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The conclusions of the Unité Permanente Anticorruption (UPAC) regarding the MÂCHURER investigation which targeted the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) are unambiguous:

"Given the legal opinion obtained and the rigour and resources that have been invested in this inquiry, the commissioner believes that there is no need to continue the investigation and therefore is putting an end to it ."

The Quebec Liberal Party has always abided by the law and, let us recall, has always offered its full cooperation with the investigation.

For over ten years, volunteers, members, employees and elected officials within the Quebec Liberal Party have been repeatedly subjected to unjustified attacks. After all these years, it was high time that the UPAC put an end to this investigation. It now needs to offer its apologies for having led this public fishing expedition.

The Quebec Liberal Party is a great party with close to 155 years of history. It is a party that has always had Quebec's development at heart and that will always envision a bold future for all Quebecers.

