Mach deposits formal proposal to Transat

MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Group Mach Inc. deposited yesterday its formal proposal to acquire all issued and outstanding voting shares (the "Shares") of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ) ("Transat" or the "Company") at a price of $14.00 cash per Share to the attention of the Board of Directors of Transat in response to the Company's press release of yesterday to the effect of not having received any formal proposal in relation to Mach's June 4, 2019 press release (the "Mach Press Release").

