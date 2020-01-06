MACH announces the appointment of Stephen Champion, as Executive Vice-President, Real Estate Development, Ontario and Western Canada

MONTREAL, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - MACH proudly announces the appointment of Stephen Champion as Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, for Ontario and Western Canada. Stephen has almost twenty years of experience in commercial real estate overseeing investments, development and management operations across all asset classes with a majority of his career spent managing large Canadian portfolios. He holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia, a BA from the University of Washington and has also completed Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program (AMP).

Stephen Champion (CNW Group/Groupe Mach Inc.)

"Stephen is undoubtedly the right person to lead our expansion projects west of Québec. He will bring invaluable expertise to the table and will be based in our brand new Toronto offices", said Vincent Chiara, president of MACH.



During his successful career, Stephen Champion served as Executive Vice President, Real Estate Development for SmartCentres REIT in Toronto, as Executive Vice President, Real Estate for Sears Canada in Toronto, and Managing Director of Corporate Development for Colliers International in Vancouver British Columbia and Seattle, Washington. He is known for his ability to manage multidisciplinary teams and successful real estate projects.



In his new role at MACH, Mr. Champion will use his market knowledge and his extensive network to identify acquisition opportunities with high growth potential, in all asset categories, in Ontario and Western Canada. As a seasoned manager, Stephen Champion will also have the mandate to recruit an agile and efficient team to support the growth of MACH in these new markets.

ABOUT MACH

MACH is one of Canada's largest private property owners and developers. The company owns more than 150 properties and manages nearly 35 million square feet of commercial, industrial or residential properties in Quebec. Since its foundation in 2000, MACH's philosophy has been to invest in communities with a long-term approach. With an integrated business model, which includes development, real estate services and construction, MACH is particularly attentive to the needs of customers and users. Its real estate portfolio includes the Sun Life Building, the CIBC tower, Place Victoria in Montreal and the TELUS Building in Quebec. In 2018, MACH received two INOVA awards for the quality of its construction projects.

For further information: Groupe Mach inc., Ronan Le Bourg - Advisor, Marketing & Communication, Phone: 514 374-6224, poste 2224, Email : [email protected]

