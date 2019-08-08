MONTRÉAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Mach Inc. (Mach), announces the appointment of Ben Vendittelli as Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Vendittelli will be joining Groupe Mach as of September 2nd from his current role as Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank Securities.

"We are delighted to bring on Ben who is a proven leader and a highly regarded Capital Markets and investment professional specializing in Manufacturing, Transportation and Hospitality." Stated Mr. Vincent Chiara, President of Groupe Mach. "This addition bolsters our growing acquisition team and significantly expands our financial and strategic expertise."

A seasoned executive MBA in Investment Management, as well as a CFA charter holder, Mr. Vendittelli's Capital Market experience spans two decades. He joined Laurentian Bank Securities in 2008 covering the industrial sector with a focus on infrastructure and transportation, particularly Airlines and Aerospace. Ben is renowned as an expert in hospitality, industrials, transportation & infrastructure as well as Quebec-based companies and has been a key partner to Transat since 2004. In 2012, Mr. Vendittelli was promoted to Senior Vice President, Institutional Equity, as head the division which includes research, sales and trading and investment banking and later promoted to Chief Executive Officer at the beginning of 2018. Prior to joining LBS, he was part of a top-ranked research team at BMO Capital Markets where he covered industrials, specifically transportation and special situations, including Transat and other Canadian airlines. Prior to joining the capital markets, Ben had various positions in the aerospace industry, working with airlines and OEM manufacturers.

ABOUT MACH

Mach is a company constituted under the laws of Québec with its head office located at 630, rue Saint-Paul O., bureau 600 Montréal (Québec) H3C 1L9. With a total portfolio of over 30M sq. ft. of properties (including over 4,000 residential units) and 10M sq. ft. of land, including over 20 properties in development (including Quartier des lumières, former CBC headquarters) in Montreal, Québec City and also in Ontario and Florida, Mach is the leading independent real estate owner and developer in Québec. Our portfolio of real estate assets consists of office, retail, hotel, industrial, land and multi-residential and includes many Québecois prestigious buildings, such as the Sun Life Building, the CIBC Tower, Place Victoria and Le St-James Hotel in Montreal and the CGI / Le Soleil Building, the Telus Building, Le Cartier Building and the new Fasken Tower in Québec City.

