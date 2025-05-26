MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - A vast site in the east of Montreal, currently occupied by two shopping centres, will be transformed into a dynamic, green, and diverse neighbourhood. Developed by Groupe MACH, the LANGELIER project will include 7,000 residential units, as well as a structuring linear park.

Spanning 1,450,000 square feet, comparable to 25 football fields, this site at the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and Langelier Boulevard currently stands as a major heat island. Groupe MACH's proposal aims to transform it into a vibrant, people-centric urban hub that emphasizes environmental sustainability, promotes active mobility, fosters social diversity, and elevates the quality of urban life.

"This is the largest mixed-use development in Greater Montreal in recent years. Our vision is centred on human-scale urbanism, aiming to revive a declining urban landscape," said Daniel Arbour, Vice-President, Major Projects, Groupe MACH.

Upon completion, the neighbourhood will feature 400,000 square feet of commercial space, 5,700 diverse residential units, 1,300 social and community housing units, and an elementary school, catering to a future population of 25,000. From social housing to family homes, this neighbourhood will be designed for all life stages and paths. Additionally, a wide array of public amenities is planned.

The entire MACH project will be developed over seven phases spanning 15 years and will require a total investment of $3.5 billion. The constructed areas will total approximately 5.8 million square feet.

A First in Quebec

At the heart of this new neighbourhood will be a Quebec first: the creation of a residential complex through an unprecedented partnership between Groupe MACH and Transgesco, a limited partnership that leverages the assets of the Société de transport de Montréal. ending government approvals, this innovative partnership aims to integrate two residential towers directly onto the future blue line station at Langelier. Never before has a real estate project of this scale been designed with gentle mobility—particularly pedestrian mobility—as a guiding principle, so closely integrated with major infrastructure like public transportation. This initiative promises not only to redefine the standards of integrated urban planning but also to provide residents with direct and privileged access to public transit, no matter where they are located within the community.

This MACH/Transgesco partnership would not have been possible without the adoption of Bill 61 last December, which permits transport companies to partner with third parties for the construction of real estate projects and establish subsidiaries for this purpose. This initiative will capitalize on the increased real estate values around metro stations, while generating new revenue streams to enhance public transportation services.

"This pioneering model demonstrates how metro stations can serve as catalysts for urban transformation, integrating coherent territorial development," emphasized Mr. Arbour.

Phase 1 will include five residential towers totaling 1,000 housing units (condominiums and rentals) and 250 social and community housing units dedicated to students. It will also feature a 75,000 square foot cultural centre composed of a library, multifunctional rooms, and a 250-seat performance hall, which will be arranged around a public square centred on the future metro station. All gentle mobility paths of the project converge towards this square. Completion of this phase is expected to coincide with the opening of the new station, scheduled for 2031.

"This initial milestone underscores the commitment to developing a comprehensive, vibrant, and diverse neighbourhood centred around the principles of sustainable mobility, service accessibility, and mixed-use development, featuring five residential towers," added Mr. Arbour.

The Groupe MACH project is at the heart of the strategic sector of the Master Land Use and Development Plan (PDAD) for the Langelier neighbourhood, prepared through a collaboration between the City of Montreal and the borough of Saint-Léonard.

Other Highlights

The other highlights of this project are as follows:

The development of over 400,000 square feet of new green spaces, including a public park of more than 200,000 square feet, of which 145,000 square feet will be donated by MACH, in direct continuity with the Boisé Jean- Milot (760,000 square feet) and an ecological pedestrian link connecting Félix- Leclerc Park (860,000 square feet). This will allow for the revitalization of the green corridor of the former Molson stream.

(760,000 square feet) and an ecological pedestrian link connecting Félix- (860,000 square feet). This will allow for the revitalization of the green corridor of the former stream. The planting of over 1,000 large-scale trees elsewhere on the site, the development of landscaped swales along the streets, green roofs, as well as the creation of a public square and two urban promenades.

The creation of an urban neighbourhood centred around the square offering shops and services to residents. This square, focused on the metro station, will host a cultural centre with a library and a performance hall, enhancing cultural potential and making the neighbourhood attractive and lively. Underground, this square will accommodate a large commercial area and parking spaces.

The development of a network of continuous pedestrian paths, secure bike lanes, and seamless routes linking shops, residences, and public and community spaces. This network permits individuals to traverse the entire area and reach the metro station within eight minutes on foot.

About Groupe MACH

A leader in Canadian real estate for 25 years, Groupe MACH manages a diverse portfolio of over 250 properties totaling more than 45 million square feet. As an owner, developer, and manager, MACH is recognized for creating sustainable and inclusive living and working environments.

Its portfolio includes iconic buildings such as the Sun Life Building, 1000 De La Gauchetière, and Place Victoria in Montreal, and Place de la Cité in Quebec City. MACH also owns 14 shopping centres and three major mixed-use developments, including the Quartier des lumières and the LANGELIER Project.

With more than 500 employees, Groupe MACH manages over 6,000 residential units and plans to develop 10,000 additional units over the next 10 years. The company adheres to the highest governance and sustainable development standards, integrating responsible management principles into each of its projects. Its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence makes it a key player in the Canadian real estate sector.

