MACH and Devimco Immobilier finalize an agreement to build 2,000 condo units in the Quartier des lumières

Devimco Immobilier, in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, will be responsible for the condominium portion of this mixed-use project, located on the site of the former Maison de Radio-Canada

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - MACH and Devimco Immobilier announce an agreement to build more than 2,000 condominium units in the Quartier des lumières, located on the site of the former Maison de Radio-Canada. Devimco Immobilier is establishing a partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ to complete this project.

MACH is giving Devimco Immobilier responsibility for developing the condominium portion of its mixed-use project, which is to include condos, rental apartments, social housing, office space, neighbourhood shopping and spaces for social, community and cultural activities, as well as 54,000 square feet of public green spaces. The condos will be located in the former parking area west of the Radio-Canada building, at the corner of Wolfe Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard.

This is the initial phase of a major project, with construction set to begin in 2020. This phase will be known by the name Auguste & Louis, a nod to the Lumière brothers, two French engineers who played a vital role in the history of movies and photography.

"MACH continues to show its commitment to projects that meet the needs of a diversified clientele," MACH President Vincent Chiara stated. "We chose Devimco Immobilier because of its indisputable expertise in condominium development and for the quality of what it has produced. Mixed use and social diversity are the key pillars of this new district, and MACH is proud to be managing the project in the very long term."

Devimco Immobilier President Serge Goulet added: "Devimco Immobilier has enormous expertise in the construction of residential units in every category. In the last seven years, we have started work on a total of 6,300 residential units on the Island of Montréal alone, representing an investment of $2.4 billion. We are pleased to be developing a project for the first time in the Centre-Sud area, with its rich history and great symbolism for Montréal."

Partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

To carry out this project, Devimco Immobilier and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ are once again teaming up after completing a number of flagship projects in Montréal, including Solar Uniquartier and Maestria, through a business relationship lasting nearly a decade.

"Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is proud to be continuing its business relationship with Devimco Immobilier, whose anchor projects are generating substantial benefits for the 700,000 shareholders-savers of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ," said Normand Bélanger, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. "The condominium portion will include units for families, an excellent way to meet demand, particularly downtown."

Auguste & Louis

This initial phase in the complex, designed in collaboration with the architectural firm Provencher Roy, will accommodate 270 condominium units spread over 9 and 14 storeys, heights that are fully permitted under current zoning. Delivery of the first units is expected between the summer of 2022 and the spring of 2023.

The project's architectural concept, which will stand out with its contrasts and plays of light, is rooted in the theme of the Quartier des lumières, paying tribute to the Lumière brothers. The metal cladding on the upper floors and inside the courtyard will capture light and project it to the lower floors, which will form a contrast with their masonry cladding. The double-height lobby will also allude to the art of cinema by immersing residents in an atmosphere recalling the black boxes of film projection.

On the roof, adjacent to the "urban chalet," there will be a series of terraces and green spaces set up to promote a friendly and dynamic community spirit. The project will be crowned by an outdoor rooftop pool offering residents a breathtaking view stretching from the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to the downtown core.

The Quartier des lumières

The Quartier des lumières is a comprehensive project that fosters social diversity and mixed uses by creating public areas and establishing about 600 social housing units on the site. Construction of these units is set to take place soon after Radio-Canada employees relocate.

The Quartier des lumières will meet the highest environmental standards. The New York-based Center for Active Design has just awarded three-star Fitwel Community certification to the entire development for quality of life in terms of well-being and overall health, a first in Canada. For its master plan design, the Quartier des lumières has also obtained LEED Platinum Neighbourhood Development certification.

Auguste & Louis highlights:

Nearly 270 residential units in the first phase

Studio and 1- to-3-bedroom units

Spread over 9 and 14 storeys

Green spaces set up to promote urban biodiversity

A lounge with breathtaking views of the downtown area

An outdoor layout for family moments

An outdoor pool

A training room

Indoor parking areas

About MACH

MACH is one Canada's biggest private property owners and developers. The company owns or manages nearly 35 million square feet of commercial, industrial or residential properties in Québec. Since MACH was founded in 2000, its guiding philosophy has focused on permanent investment in communities and long-term property management. With its integrated approach, combining development, real estate services and construction, MACH pays special attention to the needs of customers and users. Its property portfolio includes the Sun Life Building, CIBC Tower and Place Victoria in Montreal and the TELUS building in Québec City. In 2018, MACH received two INOVA Awards for the quality of its construction projects.

About Devimco Immobilier

Devimco Immobilier is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD (transit-oriented development) complexes that combine commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. The company's real estate projects are noteworthy for producing unique living environments that take the needs of the people in the community into account.

Since 2005 Devimco Immobilier has been developing District GriffinTM a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Other projects include SOLAR UNIQUARTIERTM, the largest (TOD) project in Québec, a $1.5 billion development that will become a South Shore hub at the northwest intersection of highways 10 and 30.

Devimco Immobilier is also building Square Children'sTM, a new flagship project revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood. The developer will also begin construction this year on the MAA Condominiums & Penthouses, on Peel Street in downtown Montréal, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Sports Club whose revitalization will be part of it.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. At December 31, 2019, the Fonds immobilier had 56 projects worth $3.6 billion in progress, 74 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land and $90 million invested in social, community and affordable housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Québec division of Canada Green Building Council.

