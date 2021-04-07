TSM Tailings Standard Now Meets or Exceeds the Majority of the Standard's Requirements

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) announced updates to its world leading guidance on responsible tailings management.

The Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) standard, first developed by MAC in 2004, is a globally recognized sustainability program that supports mining companies in managing key environmental and social risks. TSM was the first mining sustainability standard in the world to require site-level assessments and is mandatory for all companies that are members of implementing associations. Through TSM, eight critical aspects of social and environmental performance are evaluated, independently validated, and publicly reported against 30 distinct performance indicators.

For over 20 years MAC has led the way in responsible tailings management , a significant focus of the association's work, including through TSM, specifically the Tailings Management Protocol and supporting guidance documents. TSM provides an established system for credible performance measurement and reporting, including rigorous standards to help ensure that tailings facilities are being responsibly managed. Effective tailings management is rightly being prioritized more than ever to ensure that stakeholders, communities surrounding mine sites, investors and the general public can have confidence in how mining operations are being run. Transparency in this aspect of mining is critically important and to that end MAC ensures all TSM results are made publicly available in its annual TSM Progress Report .

"The publication of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (the Standard) last year provided a good opportunity to review TSM's requirements, with a view to incorporating aspects of it that would further enhance the safe management of tailings facilities around the world," explained Pierre Gratton, MAC's President & CEO. "What we found was broad alignment in most critical aspects, plus some opportunities to further strengthen our guidance and TSM requirements. We also found that, in many respects, TSM is more detailed and rigorous than the Standard and is a surer guarantee of the safe management of tailings facilities."

In efforts to ensure continued best practices and world leading tailings management expertise, MAC has updated A Guide to the Management of Tailings Facilities (the Tailings Guide) to improve alignment with requirements of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (the Standard), published last year. These updates, the first step in a process of further strengthening TSM requirements and guidance for tailings management, are based on a detailed comparison of the equivalency of TSM requirements to those of the Standard. To further align with the Standard, MAC is also expanding the application of the TSM Tailings Management Protocol to closed and inactive sites.

With these changes, TSM will meet or exceed most of the requirements in the Standard and will continue to:

Provide more detailed and rigorous performance measurement expectations. For example, the Standard has three high-level requirements related to developing and implementing an operation, maintenance and surveillance (OMS) manual for tailings facilities, whereas TSM identifies more than 120 items that must be addressed to be in conformance with the TSM requirement to develop and implement an OMS manual. Take a more comprehensive approach to identifying and addressing human and community rights and benefits. Have an established and independent verification process with almost two decades of experience measuring, assuring and publicly reporting site level performance.

"We welcome the Mining Association of Canada's intent to incorporate the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management into the TSM framework," said Adam Matthews, Chief Responsible Investment Officer, Church of England Pensions Board. "We hope and expect the mining industry as a whole to adopt the Standard, and support improvements that will lead to the safer management of waste."

TSM does not fully address elements of the Standard related to the planning, design, and initial construction of new tailings facilities. In addition to guidance in the MAC Tailings Guide, MAC members also rely upon the internationally recognized and respected Canadian Dam Association safety guidelines and tailings dam bulletins.

"With the growth and expansion of TSM internationally, including its adoption most recently by the Minerals Council of Australia, we now have a robust system for ensuring the promotion and implementation of best practices in tailings management the world over," concluded Gratton.

Associated Links

To view the media backgrounder on the updates that have been made to MAC's TSM tailings requirements, visit https://bit.ly/2PxGYFf.

To view a detailed comparison of the tailings updates vis a vis the Standard, visit: https://bit.ly/3wewU4a.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $109 billion to national GDP and responsible for 19% of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 719,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal and mined oil sands, and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

SOURCE Mining Association of Canada (MAC)

For further information: Cynthia Waldmeier, Director of Communications, (613) 233-9392 x225, 613-894-2128 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.mining.ca

