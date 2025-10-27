KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today the signing of an agreement for the delivery of a state-of-the-art Boeing 737MAX full-flight simulator (FFS) to MAB Academy, the training and development arm of Malaysia Airlines Group (MAG). This new agreement reinforces a relationship that spans almost two decades of collaboration, innovation, and shared dedication to elevating pilot training standards. The new Boeing 737MAX FFS, which will be deployed at MAB Academy's new flight simulator building in Sepang, is scheduled to be ready for training in July 2026, enhancing its training capacity and world-class capabilities.

"Malaysia Airlines has been a valued partner since 2008, and we're proud to support their continued growth with the delivery of this new Boeing 737MAX full-flight simulator," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, Division President, Commercial Aviation. "This simulator reflects our shared commitment to safety, innovation, and training excellence. According to our 2025 Aviation Talent Forecast, 98,000 new commercial pilots will be needed in the Asia Pacific region over the next 10 years, and CAE is committed to working with airline partners like Malaysia Airlines to train the next generation of pilots."

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of MAG said, "We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with CAE through the addition of this state-of-the-art Boeing 737-8 full-flight simulator. As we continue to expand our fleet and enhance our operational excellence, this investment underscores our commitment to safety, innovation, and continuous improvement in pilot training, while strengthening our role as a leading, trusted aviation training centre. The new simulator will elevate our in-house capabilities at MAB Academy, enabling us to deliver world-class training that meets the highest global standards while supporting the growth of our next generation of pilots."

This announcement coincides with the visit of the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, to Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. His presence underscores Canada's commitment to strengthening international partnerships and supporting Canadian innovation abroad.

"We would like to thank Prime Minister Carney for visiting CAE's training centre in Kuala Lumpur. His steadfast support for Canadian businesses like CAE highlights the vital role that Canadian-developed technologies, including our advanced flight simulators, play in enhancing aviation safety worldwide," added Mr. Azar-Hmouda.

The new Boeing 737MAX FFS is equipped with the CAE Prodigy Image Generator (IG), which leverages Epic Games' Unreal Engine to deliver a highly realistic and effective training experience. This advanced technology enables photorealistic visuals and dynamic motion modeling, creating a deeply immersive environment that enhances pilot preparedness and operational confidence.

In addition to the new B737MAX FFS, Malaysia Airlines also operates an ATR 72-500 FFS and an A330 NEO FFS, which was certified in September 2025, strengthening the Academy's capacity to meet increasing training requirements.

Together, CAE and MAB Academy have built a robust training infrastructure, aligning with evolving industry demands while maintaining best-in-class safety and efficiency. With advanced simulation technology and regional training centres in Kuala Lumpur and across the region, CAE continues to deliver the expertise and capacity needed to meet evolving industry demands.

About Malaysia Aviation Group

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is a global aviation organisation comprising three core business portfolios: Airlines, Loyalty & Travel Services, and Aviation Services. The Airlines portfolio serves global, domestic, and segmented markets through Malaysia Airlines – the national carrier; Firefly and MASwings – regional airlines focused on connecting communities across Malaysia; and Amal by Malaysia Airlines – the leading one-stop pilgrimage travel solutions centre.The Aviation Services portfolio offers a full suite of capabilities, including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo and logistics, ground handling, and training. This includes MAB Engineering; MASkargo – a one-stop cargo and logistics provider; AeroDarat Services – a comprehensive ground handling solutions provider; and MAB Academy – a centre of excellence for aviation and hospitality training.

The Loyalty & Travel Services portfolio delivers end-to-end travel solutions and loyalty programmes, strengthening MAG's core expertise in airline and aviation services. It includes Journify – an integrated digital platform offering travel and lifestyle experiences; Enrich – Malaysia Airlines' award-winning travel and lifestyle loyalty programme; and MHholidays – the Group's dedicated flight and hotel package platform. With its clear business portfolios, MAG is committed to realising its vision of becoming Asia's Leading Travel and Aviation Services Group by delivering exceptional customer experiences, nurturing a culture that empowers its people, and ensuring sustainable, profitable growth.

For more information, visit www.malaysiaaviationgroup.com.my

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness--today and tomorrow.

