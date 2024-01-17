This is BPA's fourth transaction following an initial investment by CDPQ in 2022 to support the company's pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate its growth. The company's entry into Atlantic Canada marks a significant milestone for BPA.

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - BPA, an engineering firm headquartered in Montreal and specializing in institutional, commercial, multi-residential, and industrial buildings, as well as sustainability, and M&R Engineering ("M&R") a consulting engineering firm with a 60-year history and strong reputation in Halifax, Nova Scotia, announced today that they are joining forces.

From left to right: Daniel Morris, Project Director, M&R | Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President, BPA | Denis Morris, Senior Partner, M&R | Charles Nelson, Partner, M&R | Dominic Latour, CEO, BPA | Aaron Smith, Partner, M&R | Michael Myatt, Partner, M&R (CNW Group/Bouthillette Parizeau)

Through this partnership, BPA is poised to solidify its leadership in building engineering nationwide, with the added advantage of engaging with prominent clients and securing larger-scale projects, thereby expanding the range and depth of services provided.

"By welcoming M&R and its 55 employees to the BPA team, we will increase our presence in Eastern Canada with a well-established regional force, and position ourselves to offer services in Atlantic Canada. BPA is a leader in building decarbonization, and the addition of M&R to our team further strengthens our ability to support our clients in the energy transition," says Patrick St–Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA.

M&R's wealth of expertise strengthens BPA's position as a leader in building engineering. "This partnership is aligned with both of our strategic objectives to expand our teams and continuously increase our depth of knowledge to deliver high-quality services to our clients from coast to coast," says Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA. "Their extensive mechanical and electrical experience consolidates our position as a leader in the field of building decarbonization, helping to build a sustainable future," concludes Mr. Latour.

United by shared values of integrity, collaboration, and excellence, BPA and M&R are driven by a client-centric approach to projects. This alliance is anticipated to bolster both companies' capabilities, allowing them to maintain their commitment to quality service while broadening their impact and presence in the industry.

"M&R and BPA have collaborated to support each other on projects in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Through our work together, we have found strongly shared values toward pleasing our clients, respecting our staff and providing environmental leadership through high-quality engineering," explains Denis Morris, Senior Partner at M&R. "By joining BPA now, M&R strengthens its position in the Atlantic Canadian market, gains access to expertise and resources and increases our scale. This merger with BPA provides our team with more career development, national project opportunities and positions us to develop a new generation of leaders to continue to improve our consulting services," he adds.

All employees, including senior leaders of M&R and BPA will remain employed with BPA. The transaction amounts to several millions of dollars. Details are confidential.

ABOUT BPA

BPA is an engineering firm specialized in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial markets. Employees across Canada provide expertise in mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering, sustainable development, energy efficiency, building science, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics, food services and commissioning. To find out more about BPA, visit bpa.ca.

ABOUT M&R ENGINEERING

M&R Engineering provides consulting in the disciplines of mechanical and electrical engineering. For 60 years, they have supplied mechanical and electrical systems design and supervisory services, sustainability consulting, energy auditing, commissioning, and energy modelling. M&R has offices in Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia. To find out more about M&R, visit mreng.ca.

