New charitable program will connect 320 stores and Club locations in large and small communities from coast to coast

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - M&M Food Market and BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) have formed a national charitable partnership to help address the most pressing issues affecting children and families across the country. The partnership comes at a time when countless Canadians have been impacted by COVID-19 and need support more than ever. The organizations will work together on community engagement programs that will connect families with local Clubs, enabling them to access the support and services essential to relieving some of the pressures exacerbated by the pandemic.

Under the terms of the partnership, M&M Food Market and BGC Canada will oversee a series of consumer-facing events and fundraising activities. The two groups will participate in marketing and communications efforts and special joint initiatives that encourage the elimination of barriers facing youth while building skills that can help change their communities for the better. Additionally, M&M Food Market will offer their support to Unplug to Connect on Friday, June 4, 2021, an annual BGC Canada event that highlights the unique ways their Clubs connect with young people and families to promote wellness and self-care.

"Throughout our 40-year history, we've supported important causes that serve the communities where we live and work," said Andy O'Brien, CEO, M&M Food Market. "Partnering with BGC Canada just makes sense as our two organizations share similar values. We're excited to apply the full power of our entire network of stores and I'm looking forward to seeing our thousands of passionate staff, including Franchise Partners, Store Managers, Meal Advisors and head office team members, come together and make a real difference in the lives of Canadians."

Last spring, the two organizations joined forces when the pandemic lockdown increased the need for community-based food programs. In response, M&M Food Market provided $125,000 in gift cards for BGC Canada to distribute for families in their communities. The success of the effort led to further discussions about how to work together to make an even bigger impact.

"We're extremely happy to partner with M&M Food Market. Like BGC Canada, they have long-established roots in hundreds of communities across Canada and they understand what children and their families need," said Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "We have a strong Club presence and programming in many of the communities where M&M Food Market operates, which will allow us to work together to help young Canadians and their families in meaningful ways."

About M&M Food Market

Founded in 1980, M&M Food Market is Canada's leading retailer of frozen foods and has helped Canadians put delicious meals on the table by offering consumers easy-to-prepare, top quality foods and personalized customer service, all within a uniquely convenient shopping environment. Following the beginning of a significant rebranding effort in 2016 – including the name change from M&M Meat Shops, a new store design, new products and packaging, a new website and newly trained Meal Advisors – M&M Food Market has been focussed on innovation across virtually every aspect of the business.

It is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with locations in all ten provinces, Yukon and the Northwest Territories. M&M has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 12 years in a row. M&M products include delicious and convenient options across virtually every food category including: appetizers, prepared meals, seafood, meats and poultry, vegetables, sides, bakery and desserts and come in formats ranging from individual portions to family-sized options.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 775 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental health, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

