VANCOUVER, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Lynx Air, Canada's new ultra-affordable airline, takes to the skies in just two weeks and today the airline is providing a sneak preview of its crew uniforms. The uniforms will feature the signature red and white colour scheme of the airline's bold but friendly brand. The distinctive Lynx paw print makes a cameo appearance in sky blue, roaming across a snow-white neck scarf.
To celebrate the upcoming launch, the airline is announcing a competition to win a weekend away from Vancouver to Calgary, Toronto, or Kelowna. Each weekend getaway package includes two return Lynx flights, flying on the airline's brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, and a two-night hotel stay at one of the three destinations. For full contest details and to sign up, visit Lynx Air on Facebook or Instagram. The contest closes at 20:00 MST on March 27, 2022.
"We have a passionate team of flight attendants who can't wait to welcome our customers on board our brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "We have designed a uniform in which they can feel both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a positive flying experience for all our passengers. The entire Lynx team is counting down the days until we can take off and open the skies to Canadians, helping them re-connect with their favourite people and places. To celebrate, we are offering travelers the opportunity to win a free weekend getaway to experience one of Lynx's destinations."
Lynx will be flying coast to coast across Canada, from Victoria to St. John's, and eight other destinations in between: Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, and Halifax. One-way airfares start at $39*. The airline's first flight will take off from Calgary to Vancouver and back on April 7 and the network will ramp up quickly from there (see table below). Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares and great customer service. The airline will launch with a fleet of three brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, which will expand to a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years.
Flights are now available for booking at FlyLynx.com.
Details of Lynx's flight schedule:
|
Round Trip Market
|
Service Starts
|
Weekly Frequencies
|
Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC
|
April 7, 2022
|
7x
|
Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON
|
April 11, 2022
|
4x
12 x (from June 28)
|
Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC
|
April 15, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC
|
April 15, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB
|
April 19, 2022
|
2x
|
Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB
|
April 19, 2022
|
2x
|
Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON
|
April 28, 2022
|
7x
|
Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB
|
May 5, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC
|
May 12, 2022
|
2x
|
Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL
|
June 28, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON
|
June 29, 2022
|
2x
|
Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS
|
June 30, 2022
|
3x
|
Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS
Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON
|
June 30, 2022
July 28, 2022
|
2x
7x
Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.
* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.
Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's new ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit Lynxair.com or find us on social media @Lynx_Air.
Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircrafts are serviced by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offer advanced aerodynamics, highly efficient engines and upgrades to the airframe and flight systems. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.
