To celebrate the upcoming launch, the airline is announcing a competition to win a weekend away from Vancouver to Calgary, Toronto, or Kelowna. Each weekend getaway package includes two return Lynx flights, flying on the airline's brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, and a two-night hotel stay at one of the three destinations. For full contest details and to sign up, visit Lynx Air on Facebook or Instagram . The contest closes at 20:00 MST on March 27, 2022.

"We have a passionate team of flight attendants who can't wait to welcome our customers on board our brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "We have designed a uniform in which they can feel both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a positive flying experience for all our passengers. The entire Lynx team is counting down the days until we can take off and open the skies to Canadians, helping them re-connect with their favourite people and places. To celebrate, we are offering travelers the opportunity to win a free weekend getaway to experience one of Lynx's destinations."

Lynx will be flying coast to coast across Canada, from Victoria to St. John's, and eight other destinations in between: Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, and Halifax. One-way airfares start at $39*. The airline's first flight will take off from Calgary to Vancouver and back on April 7 and the network will ramp up quickly from there (see table below). Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares and great customer service. The airline will launch with a fleet of three brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft, which will expand to a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years.

Flights are now available for booking at FlyLynx.com.

Details of Lynx's flight schedule:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022 4x

7x (from April 18) 12 x (from June 28) Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 22) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x

4x (from May 5) Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 22) Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 29) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON June 30, 2022 July 28, 2022 2x 7x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's new ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit Lynxair.com or find us on social media @Lynx_Air.

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircrafts are serviced by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offer advanced aerodynamics, highly efficient engines and upgrades to the airframe and flight systems. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

