CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's new ultra-affordable airline, today announced its expansion into the United States, with the addition of Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to its network.

Orlando will be Lynx's first US destination, with flights taking off from Toronto starting on January 27, 2023. Lynx's US network will continue to expand over the following weeks, with the launch of services out of the Calgary gateway to Phoenix on February 7, 2023, Los Angeles on February 16, 2023, and Las Vegas on February 24, 2023. At that point, Lynx will be operating 5,292 seats per week to and from the United States from its Toronto and Calgary hubs.

Tickets go on sale today, and the fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $109* one way, including taxes. To celebrate, Lynx will be offering four lucky Canadians a chance to win a free flight and accommodation package to one of Lynx's new sun destinations. The airline has also launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from the United States, with the promo code LYNXUSA. The sale will run from 11:00 AM MDT on September 28, 2022, and end at 12:00 PM MDT on October 6, 2022. For complete contest details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com .

"With winter approaching, we know Canadians love to travel south in search of warmer weather. We are thrilled to be offering an ultra-affordable option to four of the most popular sun destinations in the United States," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "By choosing Lynx, Canadians can save on the journey and spend more at their sun-soaked getaway. We are so excited about our US expansion that we have launched a competition today to win a free flight and accommodation package to one of our new sun destinations: Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles or Las Vegas."

"This is another great option for Toronto Pearson passengers to access popular winter destinations," says Janik Reigate, Director, Strategic Customer Relationships for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "As the U.S. is a top country for travel through Pearson, these routes support travel to an important and attractive market for Canadians."

"Lynx's expansion to the U.S. is a strong indication of their confidence in YYC and that the future of air travel is bright. Their new routes provide Calgarians even more choice to visit desirable destinations south of the border," said Rob Palmer, Vice President, Commercial, Strategy & Chief Financial Officer. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Lynx Air on creating memorable experiences for our guests."

Lynx's US schedule:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Toronto, ON to Orlando, FL January 23, 2023 4x Calgary, AB to Phoenix, AZ February 7, 2023 3x Calgary, AB to Los Angeles, CA February 16, 2023 3x Calgary, AB to Las Vegas, NV February 24, 2023 4x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

