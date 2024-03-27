Luxury! Luxury! Luxury! Prime Video Reveals Official Trailer for Canadian Original Reality Series Luxe Listings Toronto

Top Canadian real estate agents Peter and Paige Torkan and Brett Starke give viewers an all-access look behind the lavish buying and selling of multimillion-dollar properties in Toronto

Luxe Listings Toronto premieres April 26 on Prime Video in Canada and in over 240 countries and territories around the world

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Prime Video today revealed the official trailer for luxury real estate series, Luxe Listings Toronto, premiering on April 26. Based on the hit Australian Original, Luxe Listings Sydney, the Toronto-based edition follows one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet, showcasing high-stakes multimillion-dollar listings in Canada's largest city. Top agents Peter and Paige Torkan, founders of Team Torkan, and Brett Starke, founder of The Starke Group, provide a revealing glimpse into navigating the hyper-competitive real estate market of Toronto for the very first time. Luxe Listings Toronto is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in Canada enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just CAD$ 9.99/month or best value CAD$ 99.99/year.

Set against Toronto's iconic backdrop, the series showcases the most prominent neighbourhoods from The Bridle Path to Forest Hill, Yorkville, downtown Toronto and beyond. The luxe market demands a high attention to detail in order to succeed and this trio of Canada's top real estate titans are all in. Peter and Paige Torkan have sold over 1.6B dollars in luxury real estate in the Greater Toronto Area, working hard to build their empire after immigrating to Canada from Iran. Brett Starke built his thriving real estate venture, The Starke Group, at a young age, mastering the art and approach to real estate with a mentorship mindset at the forefront. As the demand of the market increasingly changes, each agent is willing to do what it takes to represent the best-in-class of real estate. Luxe Listings Toronto is produced by MEM with executive producers Angela Jennings, Nanci MacLean and Scott McGillivray. The series is an adaptation of the Australian Original, Luxe Listings Sydney from Kentel and Eureka Productions.

Luxe Listings Toronto is part of Prime Video's Canadian Original slate that includes Three Pines, The Kids in the Hall, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and upcoming series The Sticky, Nuit Blanche and more. Since 2015, Amazon MGM Studios, as well as MGM Television and MGM+ Studios have produced and commissioned more than 40 series and films that have been shot in Canada, including The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, and The Handmaid's Tale in Ontario; Fargo and Billy The Kid in Alberta; The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

The series will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Originals like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag, and more.

Prime members will be able to watch the series anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favourite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and AIR; licensed fan favourites Vampire Diaries and Degrassi; exclusive entertainment such as ONE Championship; and programming from partners such as Paramount+, Crave, Citytv+, STARZ, AMC+, Super Channel, BritBox, Hayu, STACKTV, a multi-channel service featuring 16 top-tier networks (Global, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Lifetime, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD), via Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, via the Prime Video Store. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favourite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About MEM

Established in 2014, MEM is a leading unscripted television production company, creating highly rated, original content for broadcasters and streamers worldwide. Spanning genres from lifestyle and factual, to reality and competition, MEM's content has seen great success both domestically and internationally, where its robust library is distributed on platforms around the globe. MEM's strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to respond to the rapidly changing needs of commissioners, and has resulted in expansive growth with dedicated audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what's expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards. Scott McGillivray is CEO, Angela Jennings is President and Nanci MacLean is COO.

