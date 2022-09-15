SOREL-TRACY, QC, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mr. Luc-André Lussier, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lussier, Mr. Michel Laurin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lussier, as well as Mr. Bertrand Lambert, President of Matière Grise, are pleased to announce the merger of Matière Grise's activities with those of Lussier.

This transaction is perfectly aligned with Lussier's strategic vision of growth and development in employee benefits consulting services for its corporate clients. Through its recognized expertise and its experienced professionals, Matière Grise assists organizations in providing consulting services in compensation , mobilization and pay equity. Compensation is a current and future challenge and this acquisition will allow us to complete our service offering by supporting our clients in all aspects of their daily lives," stated Luc-André Lussier.

"This alliance will allow us to consolidate our expertise and become a major player in the compensation field, thereby enriching the experience of our clients in the area of employee benefits," says Michel Laurin.

To this end, the Matière Grise team will continue their mission to serve their clients well within Lussier.

"By joining forces with Lussier, we are able to offer our clients more extensive and diversified services by allowing them to benefit from the company's global offer. The entire Matière Grise team is delighted to join Lussier," declared Bertrand Lambert.

Lussier thereby increases its expertise and consequently its insurance and employee benefits consulting services with a diversified offer in compensation, occupational health and safety, safety groups, group insurance and pension plans and in all areas of property and casualty insurance. This transaction consolidates the multidisciplinary team that provides consulting services to clients throughout Quebec and Canada.

About Lussier

Lussier is the largest insurance broker in Quebec. It develops protection solutions for individuals, businesses and professional groups and associations in group insurance, pension plans, human resources, occupational health and safety, pay equity and all areas of property and casualty insurance.

About Matière Grise

For nearly 20 years, Matière Grise has been serving hundreds of clients throughout the province of Quebec from its headquarters in Laval. Matière Grise is positioned as a partner of choice for compensation and human resources consulting services in sectors where compensation issues are of great importance. The company offers services and solutions based on the needs of its clients, from total management to customized support.

About Lussier: lussier.co

About Matière Grise: mg-rh.com

Sources:

Michel Laurin

President and Chief Operating Officer

Lussier

Bertrand Lambert

President and General Manager

Matière Grise

SOURCE Lussier

For further information: Pascal Lavigne, Senior Vice President - Employee Experience and Corporate Identity, [email protected], 514 868-6837