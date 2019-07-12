Lussier Dale Parizeau is pleased to announce the acquisition of Samson Consulting Group, a partner of choice in actuarial services and an "Expert in Health" Enterprise

"Following the acquisition of Trinome Conseils in August 2018 and Génius Financial Group recently, this transaction reaffirms our commitment to innovate and consolidate our actuarial consulting services offer, and thus become a major player in group insurance by uniting two companies that share the same values of excellence, rigour, professionalism and integrity," said André Lussier. As a result of this merger, Lussier Dale Parizeau will have more than 800 employees, spread over 29 branches across Quebec while serving more than 160,000 clients. The firm will have a total of more than 620 million premiums, including 275 million in group insurance.

"By joining forces with Lussier Dale Parizeau, we are building an infrastructure that will meet a growing need among our clients to offer them improved services, especially in occupational health and safety, compensation and pay equity, and commercial insurance," said Jean Samson.

With a multidisciplinary team (actuaries, lawyers, financial planners, specialized advisors and insurance brokers), Lussier Dale Parizeau reiterates its interest in providing sound advice and exceeding its clients' expectations.

Samson Consulting Group is a leading actuarial consulting firm, offering employee benefits support services to medium and large companies, federations, trade unions and professional associations.

"Our mission is to foster an understanding of employee benefit plan issues through excellence in consulting services, quality expertise and effective communication. We are committed to remaining creative in order to meet the needs and challenges of our customers. We share our values and passions with our clients in order to contribute to the development of corporate health. The entire Samson Consulting Group team is pleased to join Lussier Dale Parizeau," said Jean Samson.

About Lussier Dale Parizeau

Lussier Dale Parizeau is the largest insurance broker in Quebec. It develops protection solutions for individuals, businesses as well as for groups and professional associations in group insurance, pension plans, human resources, occupational health and safety, pay equity and all spheres of damage insurance.

About Samson Consulting Group

Founded in 1994 and located in Terrebonne, Samson Consulting Group is a leading actuarial consulting firm that offers its clients personalized services in group insurance and annuities, corporate health, and communication. It was the first actuarial company in Quebec to receive the "Entreprise en santé - Élite" accreditation in 2009, following it's sustained and supervised involvement in promoting health in the workplace.

About Lussier Dale Parizeau: LussierDaleParizeau.ca

About Samson Consulting Group: samsongroupeconseil.com

SOURCE Lussier Dale Parizeau Inc.

For further information: Sources: André Lussier, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lussier Dale Parizeau; Jean Samson, President, Samson Consulting Group; Media Contact: Jacinthe Figueredo, Manager - Marketing, Lussier Dale Parizeau, jfigueredo@ldpi.ca, 514 868-6498

Related Links

www.lussierassurance.com

