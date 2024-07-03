Lung Health Foundation Appoints Donna Cansfield As New Chair of Board of Directors

Donna Cansfield has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors for a two-year term, effective June 25, 2024. Cansfield joined the Board of Directors in 2016 with extensive experience spanning the education, political and healthcare sectors. She succeeds outgoing Chair Dan Markovich. Cansfield previously served as Minister of Energy, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Natural Resources with the Government of Ontario. Prior to that, she was a Trustee with the Etobicoke School Board and the Toronto District School Board, as well as past President of the Canadian School Boards Association.

The LHF also appointed three Board Directors, effective immediately:

John Guest , whose extensive experience in marketing and sales, including leadership roles at Walmart Canada, Kodak Canada and Staples, will further enhance the Foundation's outreach and impact. He brings over 30 years of experience profitably managing diverse traditional and digital lines of business. Keely Cameron , LLB, GEeMBA, is an experienced lawyer with Bennett Jones LLP in Calgary, AB . With a solid background in business and a deep understanding of the Canadian regulatory sector, Cameron also brings ESG strategy experience to the board. Sarah MacIsaac MD, FRCPC, is a Staff Respirologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Dalhousie University's Department of Medicine in Halifax, NS . Dr. MacIsaac, focuses her work on interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension, with a special interest in the health outcomes through her work within the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

These appointments enhance the board's diversity and national representation, aligning with LHF's national scope and mission to improve lung health across Canada.

For more information on Lung Health Foundation's Board of Directors, please visit: https://lunghealth.ca/board-of-directors/

Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of the Lung Health Foundation, commented on the appointments: "We are thrilled to have Donna Cansfield serve as the new Board Chair of the Lung Health Foundation. Donna's extensive leadership and experience in government will be instrumental as we drive to advocate for our mission to improve the lung health of all Canadians. Additionally, the deep skills sets of Keely Cameron, John Guest and Dr. Sarah MacIssac are a welcome addition to the organization.

"I would also like to acknowledge the dedication and extraordinary work of outgoing Chair Dan Markovich, as well as Kelly Muñoz, who has served as a board member from 2003-2014 and again from 2021-2024. We thank Kelly for his longstanding commitment to the mission of our organization and for bringing the voice of respiratory therapists to the forefront of the Lung Health Foundation."

New Chair Donna Cansfield said: "These new appointments reflect the strategic direction of our national charity to build upon its 100-year legacy as the Ontario Lung Association (OLA), ensuring broader representation as the leading national advocate for lung health."

About Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation (LHF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. One in five Canadians is affected by lung disease, underscoring the critical importance of LHF's work in influencing health policy, advocating for patients, increasing awareness, and raising funds for patient programs and support. It invests in the future by driving groundbreaking research and gives individuals with living experience, and their families, the essential programs and support they need today. Building on the legacy of the Ontario Lung Association (OLA), which for over a century served as the recognized leader, voice, and primary resource in lung health, LHF has expanded its efforts nationally. To learn more, visit lunghealth.ca or for further assistance email [email protected]. Visit LHF on Instagram @lunghealthfoundation, Facebook at lunghealthfoundation/, and on X at @LungHealthFdn.

