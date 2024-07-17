Chasing Gold or Just Living Your Everyday Best: Lung Health Foundation and Olympian Maggie Mac Neil Team to Inspire Canadians to Make Daily Lung Care a Top Priority

"The Lung Health Foundation belongs to all Canadians, no matter where you are with your breathing or lung care." Post this

Not just for elite athletes, our lungs are vital to all of us. One in 5 Canadians lives with some form of lung disease and there are an estimated 1.6 million who don't know they have a lung condition. Of those who have asthma, including 850,000 children, almost 30% have missed out on life experiences because of uncontrolled symptoms. That adds up to a lot of lost moments and dropped dreams.

Maggie, who's worked hard to manage sports-induced asthma on her way to gold, headlines 'Our Lungs Make Our Lives' , Lung Health Foundation's first national outreach that celebrates, uplifts and motivates us to think about the 22,000 breaths our lungs take on average each day, understanding how they fuel singular and collective milestone moments, from blowing out birthday candles (one breath) to rocking a baby (521 breaths) or cheering on a favourite sports team (352 breaths) – to even becoming a champion like Maggie (212,947,234 breaths). It's the breathtaking truth.

The campaign hopes to inspire Canadians to think about their lungs and as a result, give them the daily attention they deserve, starting with movement, avoiding tobacco and vaping products and reducing exposure to air pollution. Think of it as daily maintenance for our lungs, just like dental hygiene is for our teeth.

"Every second of our lives is influenced by our breath, yet it's often unnoticed until compromised," says Mac Neil, the passionate lung health advocate and LHF brand ambassador who has lived, thrived and won races with asthma since being diagnosed at 17 after a meet in Singapore. "I'm thrilled to support this campaign, celebrating the power of our lungs and promoting healthier respiratory habits. The Lung Health Foundation belongs to all Canadians, no matter where you are with your breathing or lung care."

The campaign website and videos launched in early July, leading up to the Olympics with social and paid media exposure that includes national TV spots, YouTube and static imagery.

Building on a 100-year healthcare legacy to tackle evolving respiratory health challenges in Canada

The Lung Health Foundation, built on the 100-year healthcare legacy of the Ontario Lung Association (OLA), underwent a transformative rebranding in 2020 to tackle the evolving landscape of respiratory health challenges across Canada. This bold move wasn't just about a new name, says LHF President and CEO Jessica Buckley. "It was a strategic shift to get all Canadians thinking about their lungs. We are here with our programs to alleviate ongoing health concerns like COPD, asthma and lung cancer, and address growing national threats like youth vaping, wildfires, radon, poor air quality, influenza and other respiratory infections. We are working to expand our reach to benefit all Canadians, not just those with existing lung conditions."

LHF also leads demanding lung health policy and advocacy work, including the Breathe Change Policy Forums, and serves as secretariat of the National Lung Health Alliance, creating actionable solutions to manage the burden of lung disease on patients and their families in Canada and to advance a smoke-free generation.

The awareness campaign further reflects Lung Health Foundation's vision to move the dial in lung health; to encourage a new generation of caring donors to take interest in overall lung health and research, and to remind Canadians that healthy lungs are a gift that shouldn't be taken for granted.

"Moments define our lives, and the strategy of this campaign is to spotlight those moments and how they connect to our breath," says LHF Marketing VP Laura Sikorski. "With Maggie, we follow her journey from child athlete to Olympian and lung health advocate, focusing on the breathtaking moments that define her success, enrich her life and give her purpose."

Making respiratory fitness relevant to everyone

This approach, adds Sikorski, best connects the dots between lungs and life's precious moments, making respiratory health relevant to everyone. A standout feature of the campaign is the integration of a breath counter throughout each asset that highlights the daily work our lungs do for us, without us even noticing. "We want to remind Canadians of the significance our breath has in everything we do, whether we're taking a moment to relax or experiencing life's big milestones, all made possible by the work of our lungs."

A key priority of the campaign is to encourage all Canadians, including those without health issues, to prioritize their lung health through the Foundation's programs, research, and advocacy efforts. "If you know that you owe your life moments to your lungs, you might pay more attention to caring for them daily," she explains.

The connection drives home the message that lung care should be an essential part of everyone's daily routine, positioning the Lung Health Foundation as an accessible resource for all Canadians in their journey to breathe easier and live fuller lives.

Learn more at https://www.breathtakingtruth.ca/

The campaign is also informed by the insights of a recent online survey of more than 2,000 Canadians in the campaign regions conducted for Lung Health Foundation by Edelman Data and Intelligence, with respondents sourced through the Leger Opinion panel.

Survey Insights:

While 80% of respondents strongly agree that lung care is important, only 14% think about their lung health daily.

Just 24% of respondents are confident that you can have an active life if you have a lung condition.

94% of respondents agree more needs to be done to educate people about lung health

Nearly three-quarters of respondents recognize that lung conditions significantly impact quality of life.

While in general, 3 in 5 respondents say they have or are planning to make lifestyle changes to better protect their lungs, only 2 in 5 or fewer are committed to taking concrete action.

Younger respondents and visible minorities are most likely to have already taken or be planning to take action to improve their lung health.

"We're shifting the paradigm," says Buckley. "Our research indicates a gap between the public's understanding of lung health and proactive measures to maintain it. 'Our Lungs Make Our Lives' aims to foster a culture of proactive lung care for everyone and highlight the breathtaking truth abut what our lungs do for us.

