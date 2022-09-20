LUNG HEALTH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JESSICA BUCKLEY

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - In a move designed to build on its long-standing history of impact and success, the Board of Directors of the Lung Health Foundation announces the appointment of Jessica Buckley, former Senior Vice President of Woodbine Entertainment, as the organization's new President & Chief Executive Officer.

She succeeds George Habib, who held the title of CEO for 15 years. Under Habib's successful leadership, the Lung Health Foundation established itself as an innovative and patient-centric organization that brought much-needed attention to the issue of lung disease, elevating its importance to policy-makers and the public alike. Constantly evolving the organization to better serve its patient community, he most recently led the transition of the Lung Health Foundation into a national organization amidst the challenges and uncertainty of the pandemic.

Assuming the role of CEO, Ms. Buckley brings with her over two decades of progressive entrepreneurial experience in the sports and entertainment industry, most recently as Senior Vice President of Standardbred and Thoroughbred Racing for Woodbine Entertainment Group. With notable success in leading organizational transformation and growth, engaging stakeholders, and building government relationships at all levels, Buckley is well-positioned to step into the leadership role at the Lung Health Foundation.

"With an exciting new strategic plan in place, the Lung Health Foundation promises to make big, bold changes in our approach to closing the gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada," says Dan Markovich, Chair, Lung Health Foundation. "We are thrilled that Ms. Buckley will be guiding us in our work, given her demonstrated ability as a leader throughout her 20+ year entrepreneurial career. She has proven herself to be able to respond nimbly to constantly evolving markets and environments which is exactly what our organization needs as we move swiftly and urgently in our mission to help Canadians breathe better."

Each year in Canada, hundreds will needlessly lose their lives to asthma; tens of thousands with COPD will end up in hospital; more than 20,000 people will die from lung cancer; thousands will fail to get the vaccines they need to prevent hospitalization and even death; and thousands of young Canadians will continue to smoke and vape, putting their health severely at risk. The Lung Health Foundation aims to change that.

"This is an important time for the Lung Health Foundation as we make strides in becoming better and more impactful – in becoming the industry leader," promises Buckley. "I'm incredibly excited and honoured to be leading the Lung Health Foundation team. The mission of this organization -- improving the lung health of all Canadians -- is critically important to each and every one of us, and it's absolutely what attracted me to this opportunity. I'm looking forward to getting to know this amazing team and using my experience to help expand our reach to all patients and their families across the country."

About the Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation is national organization dedicated to ending gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. We invest in the future by driving ground-breaking research, and we give patients and their families the programs and support they need today. Lung health starts now!

SOURCE Lung Health Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Tawny Barratt, Director, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 647-293-9911