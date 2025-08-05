LUNDIN GOLD EXPANDS TRANCALOMA MINERALIZATION AND DISCOVERS NEW COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY SYSTEM AT SANDIA

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to report these additional exciting drill results from our 2025 program, which continue to demonstrate the significant untapped exploration potential around FDN. Follow-up drilling at Trancaloma has successfully confirmed the continuity of the at surface copper-gold mineralization and indicates further expansion potential. The discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at Sandia, which also hosts mineralization at surface, further defines an emerging and highly prospective porphyry corridor currently delineated as 5 km long and adjacent to FDN."

Trancaloma Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole TRL-2025 -290 intersected 667.1m of 0.44% CuEq (0.32% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 2.61 g/t Ag, and 17.21 ppm Mo) from 367.5 m , including: 226.0m of 0.58% CuEq (0.41% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 5.09 g/t Ag, and 14.03 ppm Mo)

-290 intersected of 0.44% CuEq (0.32% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 2.61 g/t Ag, and 17.21 ppm Mo) from , including: Drill hole TRL-2025 -272 intersected 876.7m of 0.34% CuEq (0.27% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.07 g/t Ag, and 22.7 ppm Mo) from 0.00 m , including: 272.7m of 0.50% CuEq (0.40% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 1.47 g/t Ag, and 11.29 ppm Mo)

-272 intersected of 0.34% CuEq (0.27% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.07 g/t Ag, and 22.7 ppm Mo) from , including:

Results confirm the lateral and vertical continuity of the Trancaloma system, extended the main mineralized zone, and provided areas for further expansion.

Sandia Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole SND-2025-298 intersected 730.9m of 0.35% CuEq (0.28% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag, and 27.79 ppm Mo) from 0.0 m , including: 35.7m of 0.57% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 2.28 g/t Ag, and 42.45 ppm Mo) 153.0m of 0.43% CuEq (0.35% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.85 g/t Ag, and 19.84 ppm Mo)

of 0.35% CuEq (0.28% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag, and 27.79 ppm Mo) from , including:

With the discovery of another copper-gold porphyry system, a highly prospective near mine corridor adjacent to the epithermal gold deposits has emerged.

NEAR MINE EXPLORATION PROGRAM-TARGETING NEW DISCOVERIES

The near-mine exploration program continues to build on the unique potential of Lundin Gold's world class land package with 2025 being the largest drilling program ever conducted on the land package that hosts FDN. One of the key components of this program is the scout drilling targeting unexplored sectors within this highly potential geological environment. This year, the near-mine drilling program has already completed more than 48,000 metres of drilling and the majority has been dedicated to finding new mineral deposits in new sectors.

A POTENTIAL PORPHYRY CORRIDOR IS EMERGING

Since the discovery of FDN, the occurrence of porphyry systems has been recognized around FDN with limited exploration carried out. In 2025 a systematic program of geochemical and geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and scout drilling has defined a 5 km long corridor with significant potential for porphyry-type deposits adjacent to the gold epithermal systems that host FDN. The first drill holes in this program completed on this corridor resulted in the discovery of the Trancaloma and Sandia systems, with other potential sectors remaining to be tested (See Figure 1).

TRANCALOMA

Following the initial discovery of Trancaloma earlier this year, the Company initiated a systematic step-out drilling program. This program has successfully extended the main copper-gold mineralized zone and confirms continuous mineralization from surface, with a wide, higher-grade core that remains open in all directions and at depth.

The Trancaloma mineralization is characterized by a well-developed and zoned porphyry related hydrothermal alteration, with chalcopyrite and pyrite associated with quartz (B-veins), magnetite and chalcopyrite veins, and disseminated sulfides. Drill hole TRL-2025-290 (667.1m @ 0.44% CuEq [0.32% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au], incl. 226.0m @ 0.58% CuEq [0.41% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au]) demonstrated wide intervals of sulfide-rich brecciated zones, suggesting shallow potential for expansion along the northwestern direction.

In the western portion of Trancaloma, exploratory drill hole TRL-2025-291 confirmed another copper-gold mineralized zone that remains open (see Figure 2). The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Trancaloma are presented in Table 3. Currently, three surface drill rigs are exploring Trancaloma.

SANDIA

Located less than two kms east of FDN and four kms north of Trancaloma, the Sandia target was tested by a drill hole focused on a wide geochemical soil copper-gold-molybdenum anomaly. The drilling successfully intercepted shallow copper-gold mineralization from surface, confirming another porphyry system (see Figure 1 and 3).

The mineralization is associated with typical porphyry zoning and hydrothermal alteration, containing variable amounts of chalcopyrite and pyrite with quartz (B-veins) throughout the entire length of the hole. This system remains open in all directions. A second drill hole was concluded along the down-dip extension with assays pending. Currently, two surface drill rigs are exploring Sandia.

Figure 1: Map showing Trancaloma-Sandia corridor adjacent to FDN

Figure 2: Bonza Sur Trancaloma cross section showing recent drilling results at Trancaloma

Figure 3: FDN – FDN East and Sandia section showing initial drilling results

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.

Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag. And US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.

For information on Lundin Gold's QAQC and data verification procedures, please refer to Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025 ("AIF"), filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on August 5, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the Trancaloma and Sandia Porphyry targets surface drilling program. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) Target TRL-2025-272 0.00 876.75 876.75 0.27 0.07 1.07 22.73 0.34 Trancaloma Including 486.00 757.70 271.70 0.40 0.12 1.47 11.29 0.50 TRL-2025-281 No Significant Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-290 0.00 167.70 167.70 0.25 0.03 0.93 12.77 0.29 Trancaloma TRL-2025-290 367.50 1034.60 667.10 0.32 0.12 2.61 17.21 0.44 Including 386.50 612.50 226.00 0.41 0.16 5.09 14.03 0.58 TRL-2025-291 274.75 382.00 107.25 0.21 0.05 1.64 21.92 0.27 Trancaloma Including 304.50 353.60 49.10 0.26 0.05 1.85 24.47 0.33 TRL-2025-291 495.00 755.00 260.00 0.15 0.06 1.19 5.03 0.21 Including 546.00 576.90 30.90 0.30 0.14 1.54 4.51 0.41 TRL-2025-295 246.65 874.70 628.05 0.30 0.08 1.05 17.72 0.38 Trancaloma Including 409.40 431.70 22.30 0.33 0.13 0.56 14.00 0.43 Including 520.00 563.00 43.00 0.34 0.10 1.12 30.86 0.44 TRL-2025-302 0.00 910.15 910.15 0.27 0.07 1.02 18.98 0.34 Trancaloma Including 513.80 580.50 66.70 0.32 0.11 1.53 12.20 0.42 Including 690.00 910.15 220.15 0.36 0.10 1.13 15.82 0.45 TRL-2025-307 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-314 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-319 Pending Results Trancaloma SND-2025-298 0.00 730.90 730.90 0.28 0.06 1.39 27.79 0.35 Sandia Including 178.20 213.90 35.70 0.49 0.05 2.28 42.45 0.57 Including 420.00 573.00 153.00 0.35 0.07 1.85 19.84 0.43 SND-2025-310 Pending Results Sandia

Table 2: Trancaloma and Sandia Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year TRL-2025-272 Trancaloma 780080 9581597 1483 168 -60 876.75 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-281 Trancaloma 779898 9581499 1460 243 -64 712.10 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-290 Trancaloma 780081 9581597 1481 100 -54 1065.75 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-291 Trancaloma 779124 9580950 1527 82 -49 800.00 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-295 Trancaloma 780223 9581409 1619 119 -69 874.70 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-302 Trancaloma 780081 9581596 1481 137 -60 910.15 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-307 Trancaloma 779048 9581112 1548 43 -60 789.70 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-314 Trancaloma 780051 9581161 1526 117 -70 804.30 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-319 Trancaloma 779973 9581943 1527 47 -65 796.10 Surface 2025 SND-2025-298 Sandia 779469 9583791 1650 88 -44 730.90 Surface 2025 SND-2025-310 Sandia 779469 9583791 1649 87 -70 1075.65 Surface 2025

