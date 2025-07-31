LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS EXCEPTIONAL DRILLING RESULTS AT FDNS AND FDN EAST WITH FDNS ADVANCING TOWARDS INTEGRATION INTO MINE PLAN

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "Conversion drilling on FDNS continues to yield some of the highest-grade results to date alongside the discovery of a new mineralized vein that lies outside the existing inferred resource. With significant advances in our engineering studies, we remain on track to integrate a portion of the FDNS mineralization in FDN's long-term mine plan, just a year since its maiden resource announcement. In addition, recent drill results at FDN East continue to underscore its excellent exploration potential, located in close proximity to our existing underground development."

FDNS Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole FDN-C25-238 intersected 139.53 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 9.05m from 62.20m , including: 1,720 g/t Au over 0.70m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C25-234 intersected 220.32 g/t Au over 4.20m from 93.70m , including: 520.18 g/t Au over 1.75m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C25-245 intersected 43.77 g/t Au over 9.85m from 102.70m , including: 74,70 g/t Au over 3.80m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C25-205 intersected 31.63 g/t Au over 8.10m from 38.60m , including: 101.35 g/t Au over 1.40m

from , including:

These conversion drilling results have confirmed the continuity of the mineralization at FDNS, with several higher-grade zones identified within the deposit. High-grade drill holes outside the current geological model demonstrate significant potential for further resource expansion. In addition, engineering studies are progressing well with the objective of integrating FDNS into FDN's long-term mine plan.

FDN East Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole UGE-E-25-207 intersected 6.61 g/t Au over 10.00 m from 497.15m including: 13.16 g/t Au over 3.95 m

from including: Drill hole FDNE-2025-279 intersected 11.52 g/t Au over 3.10m from 170.65m , including: 23.80 g/t Au over 1.30m

from , including:

Drill results at FDN East have successfully expanded gold mineralization along the north extension and indicated potential areas for further growth.

DRILLING PROGRAMS

The Company's near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending the mine life at FDN through the expansion of Mineral Resources and the delineation of new discoveries in close proximity to the operation. Over the past three years, exploration programs at FDN have significantly contributed to resource growth and successfully discovered new mineralized sectors. In recent months, the near mine underground drilling has prioritized the FDNS Mineral Resource conversion while simultaneously advancing exploration along the extensions of FDNS and at FDN East.

The 2025 drilling program is currently estimated to be a minimum of 108,000 metres consisting of 83,000 metres of exploration drilling and 25,000 metres of conversion drilling. Seventeen rigs are currently turning across the conversion and near-mine exploration programs.

FDNS

Since January, the underground drilling program at FDNS has focused on converting Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category. The objective of the conversion program is to integrate the deposit into FDN's long-term mine plan in 2026. The program also continues to explore distinct sectors within FDNS. Delineated in 2024, the FDNS deposit is an epithermal vein system located along the southern limit of FDN, currently estimated to contain an Inferred Resource of approximately 2.09 million ounces (Moz) from 12.35 million tonnes (Mt) with an average grade of 5.25 g/t. For more information on the FDN Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate as at December 31, 2024, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025 (the "AIF") under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

During the second quarter, the conversion drilling program completed a total of 7,085 metres of underground drilling across 50 drill holes. The majority of these drill holes confirmed mineralization continuity with several outstanding intercepts which defined higher-grade zones within the vein system (see Figure 1 and 2). Notably drill holes FDN-C25-238 (139.53 g/t Au over 9.05m) and FDN-C25-234 (220.32 g/t Au over 4.20m) represent some of the highest-grade intercepts ever recorded at FDNS. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDNS are presented in Table 1.

The conversion drill holes also indicate additional gold mineralization extending beyond currently defined zones. Highlights include drill hole FDN-C25-205 (31.63 g/t Au over 8.10m) which is related to a mineralized zone in the central portion of FDNS (See Figure 2). In the eastern limit, drill hole FDN-C25-227 (18.86 g/t Au @ 9.60m) revealed a new mineralized vein that lies outside the existing inferred resource, indicating further expansion potential towards the south (See Figure 1 and 2). Three underground rigs are currently dedicated to the conversion drilling program at FDNS.

The FDNS deposit remains open for expansion along its north and south extensions. Since June, three rigs have been exploring the expansion potential of the deposit with several exploration drill holes completed during this period with assays pending.

Mine planning work is underway on FDNS to evaluate geotechnical, mine design, metallurgical characteristics and infrastructure needs with the goal of integrating the Mineral Resource estimate at FDNS into FDN's updated long-term mine plan.

FDN EAST

At FDN East, the exploration program continues to define and expand this new buried epithermal mineralized system located only 100 metres east of FDN. Since its discovery, the drilling program has advanced our understanding of the main geological controls, leading to the delineation of subparallel mineralized veins oriented north to south in the central part of the target (see Figure 3).

The most recent drilling results intercepted the continuity of this new system in the northern portion of the sector, indicating promising areas for further expansion potential (Figure 3). Highlights include drill holes UGE-E-25-207 (4.84 g/t Au over 3.05m and 6.61 g/t Au over 10.00m) and drill hole FDNE-2025-279 (11.52 g/t Au over 3.10m), which confirm that mineralization remains open along the north extension. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 2. Currently, one underground rig is turning at FDN East.

Figure 1: Map showing FDNS deposit with selected FDNS conversion drilling results

Figure 2: A-A' FDNS cross section with selected conversion drilling results

Figure 3 : Map showing FDN East with selected drilling results

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the conversion drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C25-200 58.90 63.20 4.30 4.15 5.51 7.55 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-200 140.35 146.85 6.50 6.48 7.38 5.84 FDN-C25-200 155.00 157.40 2.40 2.40 6.22 4.13 FDN-C25-201 36.40 39.40 3.00 2.72 6.01 5.00 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-201 56.90 60.20 3.30 3.25 25.63 13.16 FDNS Underground Including 56.90 58.20 1.30 1.28 62.89 27.09 FDN-C25-201 149.35 154.70 5.35 5.27 6.78 4.33 Including 150.80 152.70 1.90 1.87 12.59 5.44 FDN-C25-202 29.85 32.85 3.00 2.82 5.47 6.20 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-202 65.80 69.90 4.10 3.96 15.84 44.06 FDN-C25-205 38.60 46.70 8.10 7.98 31.63 13.29 FDNS Underground Including 45.30 46.70 1.40 1.38 101.35 35.00 FDN-C25-205 49.75 52.25 2.50 2.46 8.20 2.68 FDN-C25-205 83.75 88.50 4.75 4.73 6.77 2.37 FDN-C25-205 95.95 101.00 5.05 5.03 7.37 1.98 FDN-C25-205 187.50 191.00 3.50 3.49 6.25 0.61 FDN-C25-206 33.65 36.70 3.05 1.96 45.78 21.89 FDNS Underground Including 34.30 34.70 0.40 0.26 340.00 141.00 FDN-C25-208 67.90 73.90 6.00 5.80 10.33 23.50 FDNS Underground Including 67.90 68.90 1.00 0.97 43.90 26.00 FDN-C25-209 48.20 52.95 4.75 4.46 20.28 16.06 FDNS Underground Including 48.20 50.05 1.85 1.74 50.25 37.85 FDN-C25-209 74.80 78.20 3.40 3.08 5.02 12.19 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-209 103.80 108.10 4.30 3.90 9.64 4.63 Including 104.80 105.80 1.00 0.91 33.80 7.00 FDN-C25-209 155.55 159.50 3.95 3.89 6.40 6.20 FDN-C25-210 21.10 23.50 2.40 1.70 9.27 7.88 FDNS Underground Including 21.70 22.75 1.05 0.74 20.10 12.30 FDN-C25-210 104.15 107.80 3.65 3.16 5.63 62.11 FDN-C25-211 90.05 94.20 4.15 4.09 4.16 9.93 FDNS Underground Including 90.05 90.75 0.70 0.69 16.25 29.20 FDN-C25-212 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-213 86.00 88.90 2.90 2.51 28.30 9.63 FDNS Underground Including 87.45 88.20 0.75 0.65 107.50 30.20 FDN-C25-214 85.95 90.80 4.85 4.83 4.71 15.73 FDNS Underground Including 87.00 88.80 1.80 1.79 9.91 24.09 FDN-C25-214 98.00 100.00 2.00 1.99 75.83 31.01 FDN-C25-214 125.75 133.35 7.60 7.14 6.34 15.68 Including 126.85 131.70 4.85 4.56 8.12 20.86 FDN-C25-215 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-216 58.80 62.00 3.20 3.15 12.00 3.60 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-216 130.45 132.60 2.15 2.14 11.00 4.82 FDN-C25-217 71.50 78.20 6.70 6.07 35.16 22.14 FDNS Underground Including 71.50 73.10 1.60 1.45 80.33 24.11 Including 76.90 78.20 1.30 1.18 72.60 68.82 FDN-C25-217 139.90 147.70 7.80 7.68 8.19 6.79 Including 145.45 147.70 2.25 2.22 10.97 9.30 FDN-C25-218 0.50 8.30 7.80 3.90 5.38 12.80 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-218 10.20 14.30 4.10 2.05 9.54 7.19 FDN-C25-218 44.80 48.50 3.70 2.12 7.17 15.75 FDN-C25-218 100.45 107.00 6.55 5.37 7.35 7.71 FDN-C25-219 70.60 74.80 4.20 3.44 5.25 7.08 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-220 75.45 78.55 3.10 2.91 7.88 7.02 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-221 115.60 121.20 5.60 5.58 6.50 4.34 FDNS Underground Including 115.60 117.00 1.40 1.39 12.76 12.49 FDN-C25-222 73.45 77.45 4.00 3.86 5.27 6.23 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-222 112.80 120.35 7.55 7.09 11.47 10.18 Including 115.90 118.25 2.35 2.21 29.48 18.54 FDN-C25-223 104.60 109.30 4.70 4.70 11.11 13.07 FDNS Underground Including 107.80 109.30 1.50 1.50 24.42 18.25 FDN-C25-224 20.00 24.90 4.90 4.60 4.59 6.12 FDNS Underground Including 23.90 24.90 1.00 0.94 8.25 10.40 FDN-C25-224 39.10 49.40 10.30 7.89 3.86 2.86 FDNS Underground Including 39.10 41.30 2.20 1.69 8.01 5.59 FDN-C25-224 81.70 84.80 3.10 3.09 9.30 10.94 Including 81.70 82.40 0.70 0.70 34.90 21.80 FDN-C25-224 91.70 95.40 3.70 3.64 9.22 14.93 FDN-C25-224 118.50 122.10 3.60 3.55 7.18 7.67 Including 118.50 119.20 0.70 0.69 19.10 10.70 FDN-C25-225 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-226 28.65 31.50 2.85 2.75 11.61 8.09 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-226 41.80 46.65 4.85 4.78 5.47 12.11 Including 43.25 43.65 0.40 0.39 50.90 42.70 FDN-C25-226 48.40 53.60 5.20 4.89 11.79 12.38 Including 50.90 53.60 2.70 2.54 18.42 17.39 FDN-C25-226 68.20 73.00 4.80 4.35 4.35 17.40 FDN-C25-226 89.95 95.15 5.20 3.98 3.60 15.97 FDN-C25-227 105.80 108.30 2.50 1.25 12.52 9.40 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-227 111.55 115.00 3.45 1.73 7.95 24.50 FDN-C25-227 141.85 146.95 5.10 3.28 6.89 42.35 FDN-C25-227 166.70 169.00 2.30 1.48 11.60 53.00 FDN-C25-227 213.10 222.70 9.60 6.79 18.86 222.95 Including 214.20 216.00 1.80 1.27 29.96 338.00 Including 220.90 222.70 1.80 1.27 56.68 379.67 FDN-C25-228 30.10 32.90 2.80 2.37 5.16 5.18 FDNS Underground Including 30.70 31.90 1.20 1.02 10.03 5.53 FDN-C25-228 47.50 51.40 3.90 2.99 5.49 6.59 FDN-C25-229 98.10 103.90 5.80 5.45 3.32 5.36 FDNS Underground Including 98.10 99.20 1.10 1.03 6.05 5.80 FDN-C25-230 89.55 93.80 4.25 3.26 3.70 4.44 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-230 123.10 127.10 4.00 2.83 3.63 1.25 FDN-C25-230 136.70 146.00 9.30 6.58 4.02 1.21 FDN-C25-230 152.20 157.10 4.90 3.75 6.16 2.70 FDN-C25-231 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-232 103.40 107.90 4.50 4.43 4.25 2.99 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-233 23.60 26.70 3.10 2.54 6.74 2.25 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-233 66.20 69.20 3.00 3.00 10.98 5.17 Including 68.20 69.20 1.00 1.00 31.30 8.30 FDN-C25-233 84.90 87.80 2.90 2.80 5.26 2.67 FDN-C25-234 14.50 25.70 11.20 9.17 7.74 7.42 FDNS Underground Including 16.50 18.70 2.20 1.80 20.76 17.45 Including 21.65 23.55 1.90 1.56 10.01 8.60 FDN-C25-234 93.70 97.90 4.20 3.81 220.32 67.79 Including 96.15 97.90 1.75 1.59 520.18 150.91 FDN-C25-235 12.70 13.95 1.25 0.96 12.23 5.76 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-235 43.90 48.80 4.90 4.24 5.32 5.30 FDN-C25-235 53.20 56.50 3.30 2.86 12.24 8.62 FDN-C25-236 11.75 16.45 4.70 4.63 7.19 16.10 FDNS Underground Including 14.20 16.45 2.25 2.22 12.31 20.00 FDN-C25-236 48.60 57.15 8.55 8.52 14.23 13.89 Including 48.60 49.90 1.30 1.30 76.16 29.06 FDN-C25-236 63.80 67.55 3.75 3.74 22.34 14.54 Including 64.20 66.50 2.30 2.29 34.59 18.84 FDN-C25-236 95.40 96.85 1.45 1.45 16.43 13.63 FDN-C25-236 105.55 106.60 1.05 1.05 15.75 13.00 FDN-C25-237 12.50 14.70 2.20 1.41 10.14 9.67 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-237 74.10 78.25 4.15 2.93 4.29 10.59 FDN-C25-238 6.35 9.25 2.90 2.89 12.30 8.71 FDNS Underground Including 6.35 7.35 1.00 1.00 29.00 12.80 FDN-C25-238 54.75 58.15 3.40 3.19 7.06 12.05 Including 56.75 58.15 1.40 1.32 13.06 11.14 FDN-C25-238 62.20 71.25 9.05 8.74 139.53 53.03 Including 70.55 71.25 0.70 0.68 1720.00 522.00 FDN-C25-238 81.50 88.25 6.75 6.34 7.18 15.33 Including 85.80 88.25 2.45 2.30 15.30 24.79 FDN-C25-238 91.40 102.90 11.50 10.81 28.62 24.65 Including 98.70 100.40 1.70 1.60 148.56 80.06 FDN-C25-238 127.10 130.50 3.40 3.19 19.93 12.79 Including 130.00 130.50 0.50 0.47 120.00 38.10 FDN-C25-238 161.95 171.40 9.45 9.31 9.77 11.20 Including 161.95 163.70 1.75 1.72 18.38 28.63 Including 170.40 171.40 1.00 0.98 30.20 9.50 FDN-C25-239 81.40 84.90 3.50 3.45 9.62 8.65 FDNS Underground Including 83.15 84.90 1.75 1.72 17.33 13.44 FDN-C25-239 113.10 118.25 5.15 5.07 6.02 35.97 Including 117.20 118.25 1.05 1.03 20.94 140.90 FDN-C25-240 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-241 56.60 64.95 8.35 5.90 3.49 3.37 FDNS Underground Including 63.95 64.95 1.00 0.71 9.72 2.50 FDN-C25-241 69.10 73.70 4.60 3.25 4.23 1.90 Including 72.10 73.70 1.60 1.13 8.39 2.70 FDN-C25-241 105.20 109.05 3.85 2.72 3.99 1.38 FDN-C25-241 155.75 161.55 5.80 3.73 7.23 6.47 Including 160.55 161.55 1.00 0.64 26.00 23.40 FDN-C25-241 177.50 185.00 7.50 4.82 6.01 2.78 Including 177.50 179.55 2.05 1.32 9.45 1.75 FDN-C25-242 90.70 95.40 4.70 3.02 3.29 0.86 FDNS Underground Including 91.80 92.90 1.10 0.71 5.14 1.20 FDN-C25-243 41.10 48.10 7.00 6.34 5.20 2.10 FDNS Underground Including 47.10 48.10 1.00 0.91 19.65 3.50 FDN-C25-243 101.80 106.10 4.30 4.15 3.74 2.25 FDN-C25-244 16.00 23.20 7.20 5.90 2.68 3.67 FDNS Underground Including 16.00 17.00 1.00 0.82 6.14 5.00 Including 22.35 23.20 0.85 0.70 8.53 8.00 FDN-C25-244 38.20 43.20 5.00 4.53 4.08 5.38 Including 40.20 41.20 1.00 0.91 14.45 11.60 FDN-C25-245 17.80 27.10 9.30 7.12 6.32 7.24 FDNS Underground Including 17.80 18.90 1.10 0.84 35.00 17.80 FDN-C25-245 102.70 112.55 9.85 9.26 43.77 13.97 Including 102.70 106.50 3.80 3.57 74.70 23.29 Including 111.45 112.55 1.10 1.03 122.50 21.70 FDN-C25-246 33.40 40.40 7.00 6.76 4.06 3.50 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-246 91.75 95.60 3.85 3.72 4.53 4.09 FDN-C25-247 17.30 27.25 9.95 6.40 9.33 8.62 FDNS Underground Including 19.30 23.80 4.50 2.89 18.65 11.66 FDN-C25-248 98.30 106.05 7.75 7.63 6.35 4.00 FDNS Underground Including 103.60 104.90 1.30 1.28 9.82 6.94 FDN-C25-249 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-250 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-251 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-252 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-253 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-254 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-255 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-256 142.40 149.90 7.50 6.50 4.89 5.68 FDNS Underground Including 144.50 146.40 1.90 1.65 8.06 5.29 FDN-C25-257 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-258 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-259 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-260 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-261 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-262 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-263 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-264 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-265 Pending Results FDNS Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDNE-2025-279 170.65 173.75 3.10 11.52 5.63 FDN-East Surface Including 171.45 172.75 1.30 23.80 10.91 FDNE-2025-279 506.15 508.90 2.75 1.42 1.14 UGE-E-25-207 168.65 171.10 2.45 4.02 4.56 FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-207 173.55 176.60 3.05 4.84 3.30 Including 174.60 175.60 1.00 14.00 7.20 UGE-E-25-207 497.15 507.15 10.00 6.61 10.24 Including 501.60 505.55 3.95 13.16 18.91 UGE-E-25-247 20.80 23.20 2.40 2.04 5.31 FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-247 35.40 37.40 2.00 2.57 7.80 UGE-E-25-247 462.20 464.35 2.15 2.24 7.33 UGE-E-25-309 Pending Results FDN-East Underground

Table 3: FDNS and FDN East Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Drilling Type Year FDN-C25-200 FDNS 778176 9582353 1092 317 18 160.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-201 FDNS 778176 9582354 1091 324 16 163.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-202 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 316 10 150.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-205 FDNS 778191 9582256 1093 254 19 218.4 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-206 FDNS 778195 9582257 1091 90 -70 60.4 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-208 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 308 11 142.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-209 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 322 1 162.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-210 FDNS 778199 9582239 1093 75 23 114.4 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-211 FDNS 778199 9582239 1092 77 -1 109.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-212 FDNS 778199 9582239 1092 99 -18 110.8 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-213 FDNS 778199 9582241 1094 101 36 90.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-214 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 307 2 145.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-215 FDNS 778176 9582353 1092 300 21 142.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-216 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 299 11 135.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-217 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 315 2 155.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-218 FDNS 778169 9582488 1087 317 -19 126.1 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-219 FDNS 778169 9582487 1088 312 -2 100.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-220 FDNS 778169 9582485 1089 283 25 100.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-221 FDNS 778175 9582353 1091 290 12 130.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-222 FDNS 778175 9582353 1092 290 21 132.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-223 FDNS 778175 9582352 1092 280 22 130.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-224 FDNS 778175 9582352 1091 299 2 138.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-225 FDNS 778175 9582352 1091 280 12 139.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-226 FDNS 778222 9582328 1183 93 -33 121.9 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-227 FDNS 778222 9582328 1182 97 -63 243.4 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-228 FDNS 778222 9582327 1183 116 -46 140.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-229 FDNS 778161 9582154 1192 292 -5 145.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-230 FDNS 778161 9582154 1192 283 -25 176.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-231 FDNS 778161 9582155 1193 317 8 100.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-232 FDNS 778177 9582351 1183 280 5 149.9 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-233 FDNS 778177 9582351 1183 280 -7 120.4 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-234 FDNS 778177 9582351 1182 280 -17 122.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-235 FDNS 778222 9582327 1185 118 24 80.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-236 FDNS 778222 9582327 1184 127 -5 115.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-237 FDNS 778222 9582327 1186 131 38 137.5 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-238 FDNS 778221 9582326 1183 133 -31 200.4 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-239 FDNS 778221 9582326 1184 141 0 170.3 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-240 FDNS 778161 9582155 1192 314 -26 120.6 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-241 FDNS 778161 9582155 1192 320 -36 235.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-242 FDNS 778161 9582154 1192 297 -42 192.2 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-243 FDNS 778178 9582352 1183 291 6 126.9 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-244 FDNS 778178 9582352 1183 291 -5 122.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-245 FDNS 778178 9582351 1183 291 -15 127.2 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-246 FDNS 778178 9582352 1184 292 10 134.3 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-247 FDNS 778178 9582351 1182 299 -24 145.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-248 FDNS 778178 9582352 1183 305 2 130.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-249 FDNS 778177 9582157 1192 317 -15 290.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-250 FDNS 778177 9582157 1192 305 -19 227.6 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-251 FDNS 778178 9582157 1192 331 -34 203.4 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-252 FDNS 778220 9582326 1183 149 -51 130.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-253 FDNS 778220 9582326 1186 151 42 140.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-254 FDNS 778221 9582326 1185 152 22 130.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-255 FDNS 778220 9582326 1183 167 -36 190.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-256 FDNS 778178 9582352 1182 316 -20 160.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-257 FDNS 778178 9582352 1183 320 -5 160.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-258 FDNS 778177 9582351 1182 292 -44 80.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-259 FDNS 778182 9582366 1183 343 2 134.6 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-260 FDNS 778182 9582366 1183 354 -6 140.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-261 FDNS 778181 9582366 1183 321 -3 93.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-262 FDNS 778220 9582326 1185 170 23 197.1 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-263 FDNS 778220 9582326 1182 172 -57 189.5 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-264 FDNS 778219 9582326 1183 175 16 125.0 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-265 FDNS 778184 9582366 1182 32 -35 172.4 Underground 2025 FDNE-2025-279 FDNE 778267 9583372 1524 99 -58 893.0 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-207 FDNE 778129 9583325 1270 119 0 511.7 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-247 FDNE 778130 9583339 1270 145 -7 620.0 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-309 FDNE 778188 9583153 1274 117 3 445.1 Underground 2025

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]