Lump sum subscriptions have been suspended

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As of 00:01 this morning, and until the end of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, Fondaction has suspended subscriptions for shares by lump sum contributions up to and including May 31, 2023. In the meantime, it is still possible to make new contributions by pre-authorized contributions (limited until further notice to a maximum of $416.67 per month) or by payroll deductions.

Fondaction is still accepting new requests for pre-authorized contributions, limited until further notice to a maximum of $416.67 per month, and it is the only labour-sponsored fund to do so.

People who wish to benefit from systematic savings by pre-authorized contribution can visit the Fondaction website at fondaction.com/versement-periodique (link available in French only). Please note that to benefit from payroll deduction, employees must ask their employer to register them for it.

Fondaction manages its share issuance level to facilitate retirement savings for a growing number of Quebecers within its operational capacity.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning investment fund securities. Fondaction's shares are not guaranteed. The value and performance of this investment fluctuate; past performance is not an indicator of future results. Before investing, please read our prospectus at fondaction.com/prospectus.

About Fondaction

A forerunner in sustainable finance for more than 25 years, Fondaction brings together individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of society, taking action to make Québec's economy more equitable, inclusive, green and successful. As a labour-sponsored fund, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Quebec progress. It manages a total of $3.11 billion in net assets invested in several hundred companies and in financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental impacts in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps create and maintain quality jobs, reduce inequalities and fight climate change. For more information, go to fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

