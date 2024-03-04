Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2023, all of which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group's website www.luminegroup.com.

Q4 2023 Headlines:

Revenue grew 110% to $143.1 million compared to $68.3 million in the same quarter prior year.

compared to in the same quarter prior year. The Company generated operating income of $41.6 million during the quarter, a 294% increase from $10.6 million in the same quarter prior year.

during the quarter, a 294% increase from in the same quarter prior year. An expense of $1,525.0 million was incurred in the quarter related primarily to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $1,504.8 million is related to the convertible shares and $20.2 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company's subordinate voting shares.

was incurred in the quarter related primarily to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, is related to the convertible shares and is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company's subordinate voting shares. The Company generated a net loss of $1,506.1 million during the quarter, from net loss of $1.1 million in the same quarter prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.

during the quarter, from net loss of in the same quarter prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense. Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased $16.7 million to $26.4 million compared to $9.6 million in Q4 2022, representing an increase of 174%.

to compared to in Q4 2022, representing an increase of 174%. Free cash flow available to shareholders ("FCFA2S") increased $12.5 million to $20.3 million compared to $7.7 million in Q4 2022, representing an increase of 161%.

Year-to-Date Q4 2023 Headlines:

Revenue grew 95% to $499.7 million compared to $255.7 million in the same twelve-month period prior year.

compared to in the same twelve-month period prior year. The Company generated operating income of $144.7 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 , an increase of 115% from $67.3 million in the same period prior year.

in the twelve-month period ended , an increase of 115% from in the same period prior year. An expense of $2,871.0 million was incurred in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 related to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $2,802.5 million is related to the convertible shares and $68.5 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company's subordinate voting shares.

was incurred in the twelve-month period ended related to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, is related to the convertible shares and is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company's subordinate voting shares. The Company generated a net loss of $2,826.3 million during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 , from net income of $27.4 million in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.

during the twelve-month period ended , from net income of in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense. CFO increased $73.6 million to $108.2 million compared to $34.6 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 , representing an increase of 213%.

to compared to in the twelve-month period ended , representing an increase of 213%. FCFA2S increased $58.5 million to $88.8 million compared to $30.3 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 , representing an increase of 193%.

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $143.1 million, an increase of 110%, or $74.8 million, compared to $68.3 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, total revenue was $499.7 million, an increase of 95%, or $243.9 million, compared to $255.7 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. Organic growth is -3% and 0%, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $41.6 million compared to $10.6 million for the same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, operating income was $144.7 million compared to $67.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase for the three and twelve month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $1,506.1 million compared to net loss of $1.1 million for the same period in 2022. Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $2,826.3 million compared to net income of $27.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net income for the three and twelve month periods is primarily attributable to an expense of $1,525.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $2,871.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to fair value adjustments and accrued dividends on the redeemable preferred and special securities issued in relation to the acquisition of WideOrbit and public listing of Lumine Group.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased $16.7 million to $26.4 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 174%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased $73.6 million to $108.2 million compared to $34.6 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 213%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital ("NCOWC") which improved during the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period prior year.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $12.5 million to $20.3 million compared to $7.7 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 161%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $58.5 million to $88.8 million compared to $30.3 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 193%. The increase in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2022 partly offset by interest paid on bank debt. FCFA2S is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (1,506.1) (1.1) (2,826.3) 27.4 Adjusted for:







Amortization of intangible assets 22.9 9.3 81.2 31.8 Redeemable preferred and special

securities expense 1,525.0 - 2,871.0 - Finance and other expense (income) 1.1 0.8 11.1 (0.4) Income tax expense (recovery) (1.3) 1.5 7.6 8.5 Operating income (loss) 41.6 10.6 144.7 67.3

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company's objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company's hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities: 26.4 9.6 108.2 34.6 Adjusted for:







Interest paid on lease obligations (0.2) (0.1) (0.6) (0.2) Interest paid on other facilities (4.0) (0.2) (10.4) (0.2) Credit facility transaction costs (0.2) (0.3) (1.9) (0.3) Payment of lease obligations (1.5) (0.8) (5.3) (2.8) Dividends paid - - (0.0) - Property and equipment purchased (0.3) (0.5) (1.1) (0.8) Free cash flow available to shareholders 20.3 7.7 88.8 30.3

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022



Adjusted1 Assets









Current assets:



Cash $ 146,509 $ 67,085 Accounts receivable 104,955 64,849 Unbilled revenue 39,858 9,805 Inventories 521 60 Other assets 40,392 23,087

332,235 164,886





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 4,164 3,115 Right of use assets 11,973 5,349 Deferred income taxes 6,197 2,931 Other assets 13,063 8,492 Intangible assets and goodwill 780,164 208,053

815,561 227,940





Total assets $ 1,147,796 $ 392,826





Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 97,722 $ 65,362 Due to related parties, net 2,380 35,466 Current portion of bank debt 3,071 975 Deferred revenue 91,752 61,547 Provisions - 22 Acquisition holdback payables 319 1,242 Lease obligations 6,358 2,069 Income taxes payable 12,873 8,413 Preferred and Special Securities 4,469,996 -

4,684,471 175,096





Non-current liabilities:



Deferred income taxes 136,874 34,025 Bank debt 149,636 18,138 Lease obligations 6,921 4,719 Other liabilities 12,995 7,068

306,426 63,950





Total liabilities 4,990,897 239,046





Equity:



Capital stock - - Contributed surplus (1,015,661) 162,692 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,296) (8,912) Retained earnings (deficit) (2,821,144) -

(3,843,101) 153,780





Subsequent events









Total liabilities and equity $ 1,147,796 $ 392,826

___________________________

1 The Company has restated its comparative financial information to include the results of Lumine Holdings from January 1, 2022. Refer to Note 2(b) to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Year ended December 31,





2023 2022







Adjusted2 Revenue







License



$ 46,140 $ 38,731 Professional services



89,312 49,771 Hardware and other



19,864 7,273 Maintenance and other recurring



344,353 159,970





499,669 255,745 Expenses







Staff



252,941 134,316 Hardware



13,042 4,617 Third party license, maintenance and

professional services



29,445 11,040 Occupancy



3,680 2,936 Travel, telecommunications, supplies,

software and equipment



21,497 11,610 Professional fees



16,561 12,289 Other, net



9,913 6,334 Depreciation



7,890 5,303 Amortization of intangible assets



81,223 31,836





436,192 220,281









Redeemable Preferred and Special

Securities expense



2,870,997 - Finance and other expenses (income)



11,085 (414)





2,882,082 (414)









Income (loss) before income taxes



(2,818,605) 35,878









Current income tax expense (recovery)



24,795 15,742 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)



(17,146) (7,266) Income tax expense (recovery)



7,649 8,476









Net income (loss)



$ (2,826,254) $ 27,402









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic



72,499,119 63,582,713 Diluted



245,076,178 197,812,346









Earnings per share:







Basic



$ (38.98) $ 0.43 Diluted



$ (38.98) $ 0.14

























______________________

2 The Company has restated its comparative financial information to include the results of Lumine Holdings from January 1, 2022. Refer to Note 2(b) to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Year ended December 31,





2023 2022







Adjusted3 Net income (loss)



$ (2,826,254) $ 27,402









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net

income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation differences from foreign

operations and other



2,616 (12,141)









Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax



2,616 (12,141) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year



$ (2,823,638) $ 15,261













__________________________________

3 The Company has restated its comparative financial information to include the results of Lumine Holdings from January 1, 2022. Refer to Note 2(b) to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31, 2023











Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total equity











Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912) $ - $ 153,780











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:









Net income (loss) - - - (2,826,254) (2,826,254)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and

other - - 2,616 - 2,616











Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 2,616 - 2,616











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 2,616 (2,826,254) (2,823,638)











Transaction with Parent, recorded directly in equity









Capital contributions by Parent - 22,451 - - 22,451 Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. - (1,200,804) - - (1,200,804) Special Share conversion - - - 5,110 5,110











Balance at December 31, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,661) $ (6,296) $ (2,821,144) $ (3,843,101)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Adjusted4











Year ended December 31, 2022













Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Net parent

investment Total equity













Balance at January 1, 2022 $ - $ - $ 3,229 $ - $ 169,920 $ 173,149













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:











Net income (loss) - - - - 27,402 27,402













Other comprehensive income (loss):











Foreign currency translation differences from foreign

operations and other - - (12,141) - - (12,141)













Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (12,141) - - (12,141)













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (12,141) - 27,402 15,261













Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity











Capital contributions - - - - 76,400 76,400 Dividends to Parent - - - - (111,030) (111,030) Acquisition of Lumine Portfolio entities

162,692



(162,692) -













Balance at December 31, 2022 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912) $ - $ - $ 153,780

_____________________________

4 The Company has restated its comparative financial information to include the results of Lumine Holdings from January 1, 2022. Refer to Note 2(b) to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)













Year ended December 31,





2023 2022







Adjusted5 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:







Net income (loss)



$ (2,826,254) $ 27,402 Adjustments for:







Depreciation



7,890 5,303 Amortization of intangible assets



81,223 31,836 Contingent consideration adjustments



(729) (2,130) Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)



2,870,997 - Finance and other expenses (income)



11,085 (414) Income tax expense (recovery)



7,649 8,476 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of

effects of business combinations



(12,483) (26,755) Income taxes (paid) received



(31,150) (9,093) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities



108,228 34,625









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Interest paid on lease obligations



(626) (204) Interest paid on bank debt



(10,377) (192) Cash transferred from (to) Parent



(11,137) 104,871 Proceeds from issuance of bank debt



185,914 19,666 Repayments of bank debt



(50,897) (244) Transaction costs on bank debt



(1,935) (316) Payments of lease obligations



(5,282) (2,781) Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent



181,484 - Dividends paid



(24) - Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities



287,119 120,800









Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:







Acquisition of businesses



(352,349) (113,186) Cash obtained with acquired businesses



41,286 5,295 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts



(5,938) (6,669) Property and equipment purchased



(1,141) (783) Other investing activities



(238) - Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities



(318,380) (115,343)



















Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents



2,456 (107) Increase (decrease) in cash



79,424 39,975









Cash, beginning of period



67,085 27,110 Cash, end of period



$ 146,509 $ 67,085













______________________________________

5 The Company has restated its comparative financial information to include the results of Lumine Holdings from January 1, 2022. Refer to Note 2(b) to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements.

