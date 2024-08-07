Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: LMN) announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group's website www.luminegroup.com.

Q2 2024 Headlines:

Revenue grew 25% to $162.8 million compared to $129.9 million in the same quarter prior year (including -12% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

compared to in the same quarter prior year (including -12% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts). The Company generated operating income of $36.6 million during the quarter, a 1% increase from $36.4 million in the same quarter prior year.

during the quarter, a 1% increase from in the same quarter prior year. The Company generated a net loss of $2.2 million during the quarter, from net loss of $489.1 million in the same quarter prior year.

during the quarter, from net loss of in the same quarter prior year. Cash flows from operations ("CFO") decreased $12.4 million to $10.0 million compared to $22.4 million in Q2 2023, representing a decrease of 55%.

to compared to in Q2 2023, representing a decrease of 55%. Free cash flow available to shareholders ("FCFA2S") decreased $14.5 million to $2.8 million compared to $17.3 million in Q2 2023, representing a decrease of 84%.

Year-to-Date Q2 2024 Headlines:

Revenue grew 35% to $303.9 million compared to $225.3 million in the same six-month period prior year (including -8% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

compared to in the same six-month period prior year (including -8% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts). The Company generated operating income of $81.1 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 , an increase of 40% from $58.0 million in the same period prior year.

in the six-month period ended , an increase of 40% from in the same period prior year. An expense of $317.4 million was incurred in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 up to the Mandatory Conversion Date, $298.7 million is related to the mark to market adjustments on the fair value of the Preferred and Special Securities and $18.7 million is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares.

was incurred in the six-month period ended up to the Mandatory Conversion Date, is related to the mark to market adjustments on the fair value of the Preferred and Special Securities and is related to the dividend payable. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares. The Company generated a net loss of $306.6 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 , from net loss of $1,140.7 million in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense in 2023.

during the six-month period ended , from net loss of in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense in 2023. CFO increased $7.7 million to $45.0 million compared to $37.4 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 21%.

to compared to in the six-month period ended , representing an increase of 21%. FCFA2S increased $2.6 million to $31.5 million compared to $29.0 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 9%.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is $162.8 million, an increase of 25%, or $32.9 million, compared to $129.9 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total revenue was $303.9 million, an increase of 35%, or $78.7 million, compared to $225.3 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for the three and six months compared to the same period in the prior year is attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -12% and -7%, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, or -12% and -8% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $36.6 million, an increase of 1%, or $0.2 million, compared to $36.4 million for the same period in 2023. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $81.1 million, an increase of 40%, or $23.0 million, compared to $58.0 million for the same period in 2023. The increase for the three and six month periods is primarily attributable to growth from 2023 acquisitions partially offset by current period losses from 2024 acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.2 million compared to net loss of $489.1 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $306.6 million compared to net loss of $1,140.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net loss for the three and six month periods is primarily attributable to the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, CFO decreased $12.4 million to $10.0 million compared to $22.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 55%. The decrease in CFO is primarily attributable to current period losses from 2024 acquisitions.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, CFO increased $7.7 million to $45.0 million compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 21%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital ("NCOWC") which improved during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S decreased $14.5 million, or 84%, to $2.8 million compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily a result of lower CFO during the period. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased $2.6 million, or 9%, to $31.5 million compared to $29.0 million for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily a result of higher CFO during the period. FCFA2S is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (2.2) (489.1) (306.6) (1,140.7) Adjusted for:







Amortization of intangible assets 29.2 21.5 52.0 36.3 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense - 496.6 317.4 1,151.2 Finance and other expense (income) 5.7 4.3 10.0 6.3 Income tax expense (recovery) 3.9 3.1 8.3 4.9 Operating income (loss) 36.6 36.4 81.1 58.0

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company's objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company's hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities: 10.0 22.4 45.0 37.4 Adjusted for:







Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1) (0.2) (0.3) (0.3) Interest paid on other facilities (5.1) (3.2) (7.6) (3.6) Credit facility transaction costs (0.2) 0.0 (1.8) (1.8) Payment of lease obligations (1.5) (1.5) (3.0) (2.4) Property and equipment purchased (0.4) (0.2) (0.7) (0.4) Free cash flow available to shareholders 2.8 17.3 31.5 29.0

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023





Assets









Current assets:



Cash $ 167,773 $ 146,509 Accounts receivable, net 127,329 104,955 Unbilled revenue, net 49,828 39,858 Inventories 561 521 Other assets 46,780 46,377

392,271 338,220





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 7,138 4,164 Right of use assets 9,060 11,973 Deferred income taxes 6,371 6,197 Other assets 11,518 13,063 Intangible assets and goodwill 845,525 762,665

879,612 798,062





Total assets $ 1,271,883 $ 1,136,282





Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 100,821 $ 97,533 Due to related parties, net 1,529 2,380 Current portion of bank debt 2,166 3,071 Deferred revenue 97,110 91,726 Acquisition holdback payables 318 319 Lease obligations 6,073 6,358 Income taxes payable 11,702 12,436 Preferred and Special Securities - 4,469,996

219,720 4,683,819





Non-current liabilities:



Deferred income taxes 115,341 124,878 Bank debt 288,818 149,636 Lease obligations 4,079 6,921 Other liabilities 9,684 12,995

417,922 294,430





Total liabilities 637,641 4,978,249





Equity:



Capital stock 490,669 - Contributed surplus 185,142 (1,015,661) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,896) (6,296) Retained earnings (deficit) (30,673) (2,820,010)

634,242 (3,841,967)





Subsequent events









Total liabilities and equity $ 1,271,883 $ 1,136,282

Lumine Groupe Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023









Revenue







License $ 11,687 $ 11,094 $ 23,407 $ 21,743 Professional services 28,909 23,440 53,842 40,267 Hardware and other 2,326 4,728 4,743 9,336 Maintenance and other recurring 119,903 90,623 221,932 153,920

162,825 129,885 303,924 225,266 Expenses







Staff 87,704 71,285 160,733 119,904 Hardware 1,418 3,132 2,938 6,451 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 11,867 8,050 20,406 12,785 Occupancy 975 789 1,871 1,566 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 12,751 5,214 19,508 9,886 Professional fees 5,655 2,919 8,487 10,232 Other, net 3,509 (94) 4,455 2,688 Depreciation 2,337 2,195 4,452 3,705 Amortization of intangible assets 29,211 21,481 52,032 36,317

155,427 114,971 274,882 203,535









Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense - 496,588 317,362 1,151,203 Finance and other expenses (income) 5,698 4,332 9,970 6,257

5,698 500,920 327,332 1,157,460









Income (loss) before income taxes 1,700 (486,006) (298,290) (1,135,729)









Current income tax expense (recovery) 9,209 10,649 17,555 18,162 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,274) (7,557) (9,272) (13,227) Income tax expense (recovery) 3,935 3,092 8,283 4,935









Net income (loss) $ (2,235) $ (489,098) $ (306,573) $ (1,140,664)









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic 256,620,388 74,008,247 171,366,154 70,914,357 Diluted 256,620,388 253,106,712 254,978,572 236,914,312









Earnings per share:







Basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (6.61) $ (1.79) $ (16.09)



























Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023









Net income (loss) $ (2,235) $ (489,098) $ (306,573) $ (1,140,664)









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 5,321 (900) (4,600) (311)









Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax 5,321 (900) (4,600) (311)









Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 3,086 $ (489,998) $ (311,173) $ (1,140,975)

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30, 2024











Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total equity











Balance at January 1, 2024 $ - $ (1,015,661) $ (6,296) $ (2,820,010) $ (3,841,967)











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:









Net income (loss) - - - (306,573) (306,573)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (4,600) - (4,600) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (4,600) - (4,600)











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (4,600) (306,573) (311,173)











Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares 87,368 - - - 87,368 Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 403,301 1,200,803 - 3,095,910 4,700,014 Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (10,896) $ (30,673) $ 634,242

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited











Six months ended June 30, 2023













Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total equity











Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912) $ - $ 153,780











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:









Net income (loss) - - - (1,140,664) (1,140,664)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (311) - (311)











Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (311) - (311)











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (311) (1,140,664) (1,140,975)











Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity









Capital contributions by Parent - 22,451 - - 22,451 Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. - (1,200,803) - - (1,200,803) Special Share conversion - - - 4,040 4,040











Balance at June 30, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,660) $ (9,223) $ (1,136,624) $ (2,161,507)



















Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited







Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ (2,235) $ (489,098) $ (306,573) $ (1,140,664) Adjustments for:







Depreciation 2,337 2,195 4,452 3,705 Amortization of intangible assets 29,211 21,481 52,032 36,317 Contingent consideration adjustments 915 (3,149) 958 (2,478) Preferred and Special Securities expense (income) - 496,588 317,362 1,151,203 Finance and other expenses (income) 5,698 4,332 9,970 6,257 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,935 3,092 8,283 4,935 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (26,134) (6,355) (34,127) (10,388) Income taxes (paid) received (3,680) (6,679) (7,317) (11,512) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 10,047 22,407 45,040 37,375









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Interest paid on lease obligations (130) (167) (284) (259) Interest paid on bank debt (5,130) (3,249) (7,602) (3,591) Cash transferred from (to) Parent 118 (7,165) (1,990) (11,835) Proceeds from issuance of bank debt 50,500 - 140,500 175,000 Repayments of bank debt (244) (410) (488) (654) Transaction costs on bank debt (194) - (1,849) (1,771) Payments of lease obligations (1,468) (1,525) (3,034) (2,365) Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent - - - 181,484 Dividends paid - (12) - (12) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 43,452 (12,528) 125,253 335,997









Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:







Acquisition of businesses (144,325) - (144,325) (314,760) Cash obtained with acquired businesses - - - 33,965 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts - (2,307) (685) (2,669) Property and equipment purchased (363) (180) (724) (421) Other investing activities (271) (657) (265) (657) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (144,959) (3,143) (145,999) (284,542)



















Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (554) (314) (3,030) (12)









Increase (decrease) in cash (92,014) 6,422 21,264 88,818









Cash, beginning of period 259,787 149,481 146,509 67,085









Cash, end of period $ 167,773 $ 155,903 $ 167,773 $ 155,903

